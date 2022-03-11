ATHENS — Western's boys basketball tournament run came to a close Friday evening on the floor of Ohio University's Convocation Center in a 56-46 loss to the Berlin Hiland Hawks.
Hiland was making its fifth straight regional final appearance, while Western was their for the first time since the 2007 season when Western Assistant Coach Jeremy McLeod was playing. Hiland's experience showed in the fourth quarter, but Western fought to the very end.
Western's outstanding season included a Southern Ohio Conference Division I basketball title, as well as sectional and district titles, making it to the 'Sweet 16' and the 'Elite 8' rounds of the Ohio High School Division IV basketball tournament. That means that the Indians were one of the final eight teams left playing in their division in the state of Ohio.
A full story on this game will be online later and in the Wednesday, March 16, 2022 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.