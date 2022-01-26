The Western Indians got off to a fast start Tuesday night as they defeated the visiting Green Bobcats 75-41. The victory is the Indians eighth straight and 16th of the season.
“We knew they had a really good player ... maybe the best player in the league in (Levi) Sampson, and he’s ball dominant in what they run. We put Noah Whitt on him, and he did a heck of a job and played his heart out," said Western head coach Doug Williams. "Sampson’s good and big, so it was in our interest tonight to keep it out of his hands as much as possible (and) make him shoot tough shots. He made some tough shots, and we controlled the tempo. When a team like that tries to slow us down, if we can control the tempo, it’s always in our favor.”
Western quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 2:51 to go in the first quarter. Noah Whitt and Kolten Miller would then hit threes as the Indians took a 13-2 lead with just over a minute to play in the quarter. Green would score five of the next seven points cutting the Indian lead to 15-7 after the first quarter.
Whitt and Sean Kerns hit back-to-back trifectas with 5:58 to go in the second quarter capping off an 8-2 run as the Indians took a 23-9 lead. Western would go up 27-11, before the Bobcats used a 6-2 run to trim the lead to 29-17 with 2:47 left in the quarter. Western pushed the lead to 37-23 at the half.
With 4:07 left in the third quarter, Miller gave the Indians a 48-30 advantage after connecting on a triple. Western finished the quarter on a 9-3 run as they would take a 57-33 lead.
“It's not a secret when you watch warm-ups that we’re not the bigger team. I don’t know if we’ve been the bigger team in any game we’ve played all year, but we’re well conditioned and get up and down the floor and try to gain possessions and easy possessions,” said Williams about getting out in transition.
Colt Henderson, Wyatt Grooms, Dylon Shelpman, Zaiver Tilley, Nic Lightle, Kameron Janes, and Gavin Myers all saw multiple minutes of action in the fourth quarter for the Indians.
“Here towards the end of the year, it’s happened a good bit for us, which has been good, and not even just the guys at the end of the game. Even just getting a guy like Kam Janes a little bit more time as a freshman, or Gavin Myers a little bit more time to fill in at that big spot for us, that’s valuable for us,” said Williams.
Statistically leading the Indians was Miller, who scored 20 points and had four assists. Whitt finished with 19 points along with five rebounds, while Chase Carter finished 12 points and 10 boards. Drew Haggy scored five points. Levi Sampson scored 18 points for the Bobcats.
Western was 31-of-53 from the field, hitting six trifectas. Green was 19-of-44 from the field and connected on two trifectas. Western was 7-of-15 from the free throw line, while Green was 2-of-3. The Indians finished with 33 rebounds, while the Bobcats finished with 20.
The Indians will look to make it nine wins in a row on Friday night when they host the Symmes Valley Vikings.
“We talk all the time about the two things we can control, which is our effort and attitude," said Williams. "I feel like at Symmes Valley they out-efforted us and came away with a win. So we have to do the same thing on our home court and protect home.”
BOX SCORE:
Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Western 75 vs. Green 41
GHS - 7 16 10 8 - 41
WHS - 15 22 20 18 - 75
GREEN (41) — Abe McBee 3 0 0-0 6, Levi Sampson 9 0 0-0 18, Gabe McBee 1 1 2-3 7, Levi Blevins 1 0 0-0 2, Logan Waddell 1 0 0-0 2, Landon Kimber 0 1 1-1 4, Blake Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Brett Chaney 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Quincy Merrill 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 2 3-4 41.
WESTERN (75) — Sean Kerns 0 1 0-0 3, Kameron Janes 1 0 1-2 3, Drew Haggy 2 0 1-4 5, Nic Lightle 1 0 1-2 3, Kolten Miller 6 2 2-4 20, Colt Henderson 1 0 0-0 2, Wyatt Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, Dylon Shelman 2 0 0-0 4, Noah Whitt 5 3 0-0 19, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Chase Carter 5 0 2-2 12, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 25 6 7-12 75.
