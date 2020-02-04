On Monday night, the Eastern Lady Eagles became the latest team to suffer a double-digit defeat by the Wheelersburg Pirates, falling 63-31.
Wheelersburg was focused on claiming the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title, and the win gave it to the Lady Pirates outright. Junior Kaylee Darnell scored her 1,000th point at the start of the game. They also celebrated the final home game for seniors Lani Irwin and Brittani Wolfenbarker.
The Lady Eagles fell behind 15-8 after the opening quarter. Andee Lester produced six points for the Lady Eagles in the paint, while Abby Cochenour added another basket.
The second quarter saw Eastern add eight more points. Chloe’ Dixon connected on a three-pointer, as did Cochenour. Lester had the other basket. At the half, Wheelersburg led 28-16.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Eagles managed five points in the third quarter with a three from Cochenour and another bucket from Lester. Heading to the fourth quarter, Wheelersburg was ahead 46-21.
In the final quarter, Cochenour scored nine of Eastern’s 10 points, having a three-pointer, two buckets and two foul shots. Lester had the other point from the line.
For the game, Cochenour finished with 17 points, followed by Lester with 11 points and Dixon with three points. Wheelersburg was led by Darnell with 16 points. She was followed by Alaini Keeney with 12 points and Madison Whittaker with eight points.
Eastern ends the year at 6-16 overall and 1-15 in the SOC II. The Lady Eagles will begin sectional play at Northwest High School on Monday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. versus Whiteoak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.