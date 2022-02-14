Seven Waverly Lady Tiger wrestlers entered district competition in the Southwest District at Harrison High School, west of Cincinnati, on Sunday, February 13, and two of the seven qualified for the upcoming state tournament.
“Harrison was the largest district tournament in the state and did not disappoint,” said Waverly Head Wrestling Coach Scott Green. “Three district placers came out, and Savanna Johnson and Abby Green punched their tickets to state.”
For Waverly, Aiden Peoples finished sixth in her weight class, going 1-2 with a pin. Freshman Abby Green was fourth in her weight class, finishing 2-2 with a pin and will head to state for the first time. Senior Savanna Johnson, Waverly’s most successful girl wrestler, will return to state for the third straight year after finishing 3-1 with three pins.
Green and Johnson will be back in action on Feb. 19 and 20 at Hilliard Davidson High School in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.