logo

PERU, Ill. - The Chillicothe Paints rallied in the fourth inning to punch their ticket to the Prospect League Championship Series with a 7-4 comeback win over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in the Eastern Conference Championship Game, Tuesday evening

Paints starter Dawson Gabe exited after one and two thirds innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits, walking one and striking out one. Nick Lallathin earned the win in relief. He pitched the next four and two thirds innings shutting out the Pistol Shrimp, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out four. Isaac Danford threw one and two thirds innings, surrendering one hit, walking two and striking out three. Cal McAninch pitched the ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one, earning his first save of the season.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments