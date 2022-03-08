Southern Ohio Conference Boys Division I Basketball All-Star Teams 2021-2022
Boys Division I First Team: Symmes Valley’s Brayden Webb, Levi Best and Caden Brammer; Western’s Kolten Miller, Noah Whitt, and Chase Carter; Notre Dame’s Johnathan Strickland and Jermaine Powell; Green’s Levi Sampson; New Boston Glenwood’s Grady Jackson; Ironton St. Joseph’s Kai Coleman; Clay’s Malachi Loper; East’s Austin Baughman.
Boys Division I Second Team: Symmes Valley’s Grayson Walsh and Ethan Patterson; Western’s Reed Brewster and Drew Haggy; Notre Dame’s Dominic Sparks; Green’s Abe McBee and Gabe McBee; New Boston Glenwood’s Brady Voiers and Myles Beasley; Ironton St. Joseph’s Elijah Rowe; Clay’s Gavin Cayton; and East’s Keagan Jackson.
SOC I Boys Co-Champions: Western and Symmes Valley
SOC I Co-Coaches of the Year: Western’s Doug Williams and Symmes Valley’s Alvin Carpenter
SOC I Player of the Year: Western’s Noah Whitt
SOC I Defensive Player of the Year: Symmes Valley’s Levi Best
