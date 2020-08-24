Date;Opponent/Location;Time

Aug. 28;Granville;7:00

Sept. 4;Portsmouth West;7:00

Sept. 11;@ Valley;7:00

Sept. 18;Wheelersburg;7:00

Sept. 25;@ Minford;7:00

Oct. 2;Oak Hill;7:00

Oct. 10;Regional Playoff;7:00

