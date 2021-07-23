Teamwork can take many forms — on or off the field.
The Piketon Redstreaks recently completed their annual community service day on Tuesday, July 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are looking for ways to help people in our community and give back,” explained the post on Head Coach Tyler Gullion’s Twitter account one week prior to the event. “If you need or know someone who may need a yard mowed, landscaping, heavy lifting, car washed, etc., let us know!”
The community responded, giving the Redstreaks plenty of opportunity to make a difference and bond as a team.
On Twitter after the event, Gullion praised his players, telling them they did a great job as they learned to give back to the community.
“Thanks to all of our coaches for supervising and helping,” said Gullion, who shared some before and after photos of the Redstreaks doing various chores.
Some examples of the projects tackled included painting a small barn, moving firewood, busting up and removing concrete, and various yard work projects involving trimming, weeding and mulching.
It won’t be long until football season kicks off for the Redstreaks as they start with a home game versus River Valley on Aug. 20.
