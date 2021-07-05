Winning one Friday evening and following with another victory Saturday morning, the Waverly Post 142 17U Junior Shockers produced a total of 21 runs in those two games.
It started with a 12-2 triumph over the Chillicothe Post 757 15U Colts Friday.
Statistically for the Junior Shockers, Cole Borland picked up the pitching win with 7 strikeouts. From the plate, Aodhan Queen, Chris Queen and Garrett Moore all two RBIs each. Christian Horn, Cam Thacker, Cole Borland and Ben Nichols added one RBI each.
With that win, the Shockers moved to 6-4 this season.
On Saturday morning, the Junior Shockers arrived in Portsmouth Saturday morning to play a double header with Post 23 Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.
In the opener, Post 142 won 9-5 over the hosts.
Ben Nichols recorded the ‘W’ on the hill with three strikeouts. From the plate, Malik Diack collected three RBIs. Cole Borland and Chris Queen added one RBI each.
In the second game, the Junior Shockers lost the second game 5-1.
With those results, Post 142 moved to 7-5 on the season. They tentatively had a game scheduled at Circleville Post 134 Tuesday evening.
