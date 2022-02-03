For the final time in the 2021-2022 season, the Waverly wrestling program took to the mats at home in a Wednesday evening, Feb. 2 battle with Circleville and River Valley.
Scheduled as a test for the Tigers to prepare them for the upcoming girls district and boys sectional tournaments, Waverly suffered defeats against both squads. It was also senior night for the fourth-year wrestling program, as Savanna Johnson, Trinity Shell, Quincy Harris and Zak Green wrestled in the WHS gymnasium for the final time.
"I think our team did great. We went up against a very tough River Valley team. There was only one other girl out there wrestling tonight," said Waverly Assistant Wrestling Coach Mindie Bond, who also serves as the coach for the girls.
"My girls hung in there and did well. I think the boys did awesome also. Zak Green and Rayden Bumgardner did great in their matches against River Valley state placers. Our team hung in there. We have guys who have only been wrestling four years or less. River Valley has guys who have been wrestling since they were young."
To begin the night, it was the Waverly Tigers taking on the visiting Circleville Tigers. The hosting Tigers lost to the visitors 63-18, winning two matches by pin.
Team scoring in wrestling is calculated from the outcomes in the individual matches between competitors in the same weight class. Ultimately, winning by pin or fall is the highest reward of six points. Two wrestlers will battle through three two-minute periods, unless the competition ends earlier with a pin or a technical fall where one wrestler has scored 15 match points more than the opponent.
In the 144-pound class, Rayden Bumgarder worked quickly. He battled with his Circleville opponent Lane Adams, recording a take-down and a near fall in the first period. Then Bumgardner won by pin nine seconds into the second period.
In the 165-pound match, Waverly's Dallas Downs and Circleville's Braylon Morgan battled through the whole six minutes. Downs was able to stay unpinned despite his opponent having a good chance several times. Downs also had a takedown in the second period. Morgan won 9-2 over Downs for having two takedowns, a reversal and a near fall, giving Circleville three points as a team for a regular decision (point spread of seven points or less).
Waverly's C.J. Tolliver received Waverly's next six points when he won by forfeit, since Circleville did not have a 175-pound wrestler to face him.
In the 210-pound match, Waverly senior Zak Green was able to secure the win. He recorded a takedown in the first period. Then he worked through most of the second period before recording a pin with 10 seconds left.
Senior Savanna Johnson was the lone girl to battle with her male opponent through the first period and into the second period. She ultimately lost by pin in that second period. The remaining Waverly girl competitors — Trinity Shell, Emma Davis, Abby Green, Jewel Leslie and Josie Oliver — lost by pin as well.
Senior Quincy Harris won an exhibition match to wrap up the competition with Circleville.
Circleville and River Valley squared off before Waverly returned to action against the River Valley Raiders. The Tigers lost to the Raiders by a score of 57-12.
"River Valley is really good for a reason. That's why we scheduled them," said Waverly Head Wrestling Coach Scott Green. "Circleville is really good as well with a full team. This was a litmus test for us."
Abby Green was the only Waverly female competitor, who had the opportunity to face another female competitor from South Gallia. Two South Gallia wrestlers were competing with the River Valley team after their wrestling program folded. Against her opponent, Abby Green recorded a takedown in the first period and took the win by pin with 1:31 left in the second period. That pin gave Waverly six points. The other six points came when Savanna Johnson received a win by forfeit since River Valley did not have a competitor in her weight class.
The other matches were competitive, as the Tigers dueled with returning state placers from River Valley. C.J. Tolliver battled his opponent into the third period before losing by pin. Xavery Atencio lost his match by pin to Aiden Green, who recorded his 100th career win in that match. In the 285-pound class, William Madden battled until late in the second period when he was pinned.
Senior captain Zak Green squared off with a state competitor and was picked up several times and ultimately lost by pin as he battled a knee injury.
"I wish I could have done better, but everyone wishes that. I gave it my all against the River Valley kid. Sometimes people are just going to be better than you. After wrestling for four years and seeing how well I have done this year, I'm proud of myself. I have a lot of things to work on. It (the River Valley match) gave me a good glimpse of what I really need to train for," said Green.
"I need to work on throwing my legs back and work a little more offense from the collar tie, and probably learn a couple of more setups for being away from him (his opponent) as far as distance."
Coach Scott Green, who happens to be Zak's father, is proud of the growth his son has exhibited.
"Zak has gotten to the point where he is developing game plans for matches and trying certain things out. He does a good job doing that. In the first match, he wanted to come out aggressive so he did," said Coach Green. "In the second match, what do you do against a returning state placer? You just do your best. He did a good job. To watch him go out and wrestle well, even though he didn't come out a winner in both matches, it was nice to see him turn a corner and really enjoy doing what he is doing."
Senior Trinity Shell battled her male competitor into the third period, making an escape in both the first and second periods. She ultimately lost by pin.
An unwanted souvenir from her senior night wrestling matches was the arrival of a black eye after taking a blow from a knee or an elbow. It occurred early in the first match with her Circleville opponent. Shell spent much of the time between the two matches with an ice bag over the swollen area above her eye.
"I don't like to give up. I'm very passionate about wrestling. I just keep going," said Shell.
"It felt really good to get recognized on senior night since wrestling doesn't get a lot of recognition, and it was nice to have the pep band come and play tonight. It was also nice to have a bigger crowd."
Jewel Leslie fought against her male competitor into the second period before getting pinned. Dallas Downs was pinned in his match as well.
Quincy Harris completed another exhibition and ultimately lost on points after battling his opponent through three periods.
"We had an extra 175-pound wrestler with Quincy Harris," said Coach Green of his other senior. "Quincy has been working really hard. Health-wise, things haven't gone his way this year."
When the Lady Tigers become their own separate team next season, Coach Bond will miss her two senior girls dearly.
"Trinity has been here all four years. Savanna has been here three years since we had a girls program established. Honestly I don't know what I am going to do without them next year. They are like my own kids now," said Bond.
"I've watched them go from wrestling all boys to be able to go to girls state and seeing Savanna placing and being on the podium in girls state last year. Savanna should be a number two seed in girls districts this year."
"Trinity has grown by leaps and bounds this year. Against those guys, she has so much more confidence. That's the thing. This sport gives girls self-confidence. It makes them realize that they can do this and be strong."
Although Shell wishes girls wrestling would have been sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association sooner than next season, she is proud to be part of the movement to make it happen.
"I'm super excited (about girls wrestling getting sanctioned). I've been here for four years since wrestling started and we have been trying to get it sanctioned, working hard by posting it everywhere and trying to get it out on social media. I'm excited for the girls, since I was one of the first wrestlers here."
"I couldn't believe it," said Coach Bond when she learned of the OHSAA decision to sanction girls wrestling as an 'emerging sport.' "We have been waiting for this, but we haven't been waiting on it as long as some people have. I've only been here four years. I can't imagine how they felt. The girls being able to have their own official state championship is huge. Now they won't have to wrestle boys any more."
The 2021-2022 wrestling schedule is winding down. The Waverly Tigers and Lady Tigers will head to Clinton-Massie for a tri-meet with Edgewood and Miami Trace on Feb. 10 for their last regular season matches.
The Waverly Lady Tigers will go to the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Southwest District tournament at Harrison High School in the Cincinnati area on Feb. 13. Those who qualify will advance to the state tournament at Hilliard Davidson High School on Feb. 19 and 20.
The entire Waverly wrestling team will compete in the Division II sectional tournament at Washington Court House on Feb. 26. Those who qualify will advance to the district tournament on March 4 and 5 at Gallia Academy.
