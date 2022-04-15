It was quite clear that Waverly Boys Track Head Coach Byron Green was thrilled with the performances of his Tigers during Tuesday night’s home Raidiger Invitational.
Numerous Tigers stepped up and delivered in their events, leading to a runner-up finish for the home team which scored 105 points. Point Pleasant (West Virginia) captured the team title with 143 points. Behind those two teams, the order of finish was Northwest (98), Zane Trace (76), Valley (59), Huntington (58), Southeastern (43) and Piketon (41).
Individually, two juniors led the Tigers, as sprinter Alex Stoller captured the Raidigier Invitational High Point award and Mitch Green won the Scott Porter Distance Medalist honor. Stoller finished second in all three of his sprint races, the 100-meter dash (11.91), the 200-meter dash (23.68) and the 400-meter dash (52.77). In all three of those races, he surpassed his seeded times, including cutting almost four seconds off the 400-meter time.
Stoller was joined by senior teammate Aidan Kelly in two of those races. Kelly was sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.35) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (24.4).
For the Tigers, Green had a battle with Northwest senior Kalian Marshall in the 1,600-meter dash. Marshall ultimately took the win in 4:43.38, followed by Green in second at 4:48.09. Green then followed by winning the 3,200-meter run in 10:25.93. Waverly senior teammate Jack Monroe joined Green in both of those individual races. Monroe finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run (5:03.98) and followed by taking second in the 3,200-meter run (11:12.78), cutting his times down in both. Ty Reisinger had Waverly’s other distance placement, securing third in the 800-meter run in 2:11.92.
Waverly senior Cai Marquez won the 110-meter hurdles with a new best time of 15.87 seconds. He later finished fourth in the 300-meter race (44.44) and was joined by Carson Kittaka, who was eighth (48.82).
Green and Stoller both contributed to relay success. Green was a part of the 4x800-meter team along with Monroe, Reisinger and Kittaka. That group had the best finish of the night, taking third in 8:59.3. Stoller, Reisinger, and Kittaka were joined by Elijah McCain in the 4x400-meter relay. That group ended up sixth in 3:52.4.
The 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter races were handled by the group of McCain, Parker Riggs, Caleb Adkins, and Marquez. They finished fourth in the 4x100-meter relay (49.24) and sixth in the 4x200-meter relay (1:41.24).
In field events, Adkins landed eighth in the long jump, leaping 17-feet, 1 1/2-inches, while Cody Helton provided seventh in the shot put 41-5 1/2.
The Tigers traveled to Paint Valley for the Andy Haines Invitational on Thursday, April 14. They will head to Amanda-Clearcreek for the Cole McCafferty Invitational on Tuesday, April 19.
