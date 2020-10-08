In a Wednesday evening Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball battle, the Eastern Eagles just quite couldn’t get over the hump. The Eagles lost a closely contested four set battle to the visiting Portsmouth West Senators by a 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19) score.
In the first set, Eastern jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead. West then used a 4-0 run of their own to tie the set at 7-7. After ties at 8, 9, 10, and 12, the Senators scored two straight points to make it 14-12, forcing Eastern to call a timeout. The Senators then took a 17-14 lead before Eastern used a 4-1 scoring burst to tie it at 18-18. After being tied 19, West then scored the next six points of the set, winning by a 25-19 final and taking a 1-0 match lead.
“We started off the game pretty good, and in each set we came out. We were ahead every single set and would just give it away with little silly errors that have haunted us all season,” said Eastern head coach Chelsea Howard. “The intensity was what I wanted tonight. We shook off mistakes a lot better just to play a smoother game for 25 points.” added Howard.
Eastern started the second off quickly, as they soared out to an 11-3 lead. The Senators then cut the Eagle lead to 12-9 midway through the set, before the teams would deadlock themselves to a 21-21 tie later in the set. Eastern then scored four of the next five points needed to secure a 25-22 set win over the Senators to tie the match.
Much like the first set, the third saw eight ties between the two teams. After being tied at 13-13, West then took control of the set using a 12-2 run, taking it by a 25-15 final and a 2-1 match lead.
After the Senators jumped out to an early 7-2 lead in the fourth, Eastern scored 12 of the next twenty points to get within 15-14. West then took an 18-14 lead before the Eagles cut it within 20-17. However, that would be the closest Eastern could get, as they fell 25-19.
Even on the loss, the Eagles can take away many positives from the contest, things such as serve and receives, and net play. “We served and received better at times than we had all season, and we were a little smarter on net play. We just have to put all the elements together. That's kind of where we've struggled all season, but we’re slowly getting there. It’s just getting them all on point for 25 points for three complete sets.”
Andee Lester led the Eagles statistically with 9 kills 4 digs and 5 blocks. Addison Cochenour also added 9 kills and 5 digs. Skylar White finished the night with 11 digs along with two aces. Libero Reileigh Potts tallied 14 digs on the night. Tinlie Riley ended the night with 6 kills and three blocks, while Chloe Dixon also added a trio of kills. Megan Nickell tallied 7 digs while Brodie Beavers served an ace.
The Eagles get back into action on Monday as they play Waverly in a makeup game and then again on Tuesday as they take on the Wheelersburg Pirates.
