Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
It started with a flourish and ended unfortunately with multiple injuries, but Robert Holsinger’s career was certainly one to remember.
Prior to Holsinger’s freshmen year in 1975-76, Waverly had reigned supreme in boys basketball in southeastern Ohio for a decade with a ten-year record of 187-28 and four district titles in the previous six years. Holsinger was determined to see that continue.
In that first year, the 6-8 freshmen set a Waverly freshmen record for most points in a season with 325 points, 15.5 points per game. As a sophomore, he scored 320 points for a 16 points per game clip.
But early in his junior year, the injuries started to come, and while they hindered him for his final two years and forced him to miss several games, they certainly did not stop him on his way to a 1,000 point career.
He also earned all-Southeastern Ohio Athletic League honors all four years of his career, including first team all-league as a sophomore.
But it was taking the court and meeting his opponents he enjoyed most.
“I really enjoyed the competition,” he remembered. “I enjoyed the winning, and knowing the hard work was synonymous with that.”
But it was also more than the basketball.
“I truly learned life lessons,” he said. “I knew from early on that Coach Hawhee was teaching me those lessons and I valued them at an early age. Those were important years of my life and the lessons I learned.”
Bo Arnett, the current Waverly High School athletic director, was a teammate for two years with Holsinger.
“He was a great person you could always count on,” Arnett said. “He had great post moves, great feet and great hands. It was a shame he had to get injured as he had a real good jump shot from 10 to 15 feet.”
Willie Hobbs, an assistant coach at the time, agreed.
“A player that makes his team great is more valuable than a great player, and that described Robert to me,” Hobbs said. “He helped to make his teams great in addition to being a great player.”
But Robert was not done after high school. He played four years at Salem College in West Virginia, which included three conference titles and a trip to the NAIA national tournament for a program that had only one winning season prior to Robert’s arrival.
