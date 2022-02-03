Continuing to prepare for the upcoming district girls wrestling tournament, the Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to West Union for the Lady Dragons pool tournament on Saturday, January 29.
"These ladies fought hard to an eighth place finish out of 26 teams," said Waverly Head Wrestling Coach Scott Green. "Great job ladies! Go Tigers! Fight on!"
For Waverly, Emma Davis placed sixth with one pin. Abby Green placed fourth with three pins. Savanna Johnson and Trinity Shell both placed second with three and two pins respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.