It has been a long journey back to running for Alec Parker.
In sharing the story of completing his first 24-hour ultramarathon where he covered 100.5 miles, Parker talked openly about his struggles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and obsessions about running. Through treatment, support, and time, Parker has been able to return to the sport he loves.
After high school, Parker ran for about eight months and completed three marathons. He had the goal of becoming a member of the 24-hour U.S. Ultra Team and competing in the Badwater 135, but his mental health relating to OCD/depression made things very difficult.
“I began obsessing about running in an unhealthy way, ruminating about it 24/7. I opted to quit. Throughout that time of not running, I tried to run again maybe 15 times, often never making it more than one or two days before throwing in the towel,” said Parker.
“After prioritizing my health, going to therapy, taking medication, counseling, speaking about my situation, expanding my support group, and learning how to deal with things, I have found myself in a better place with running mentally, and mentally in general. I still have ups and downs, but I know I will be okay. This time seems to be different. I am motivated by this adversity, beginning to enjoy some aspects of running again, and am doing things in a healthier way.”
Parker offers encouragement and advice to others who might deal with the same mental health issues that he has.
“The process of running in relation to mental health (OCD, depression, anxiety) has been a difficult and strenuous journey. I have often looked at my inability to run during my three-year break after high school as a failure, and never believed I would be in the place I am in currently,” said Parker.
“I know now that it is part of the journey, and I can take lessons through these events. I am finally getting healthy, motivated to face the adversity, and am taking things one step at a time. It is imperative to reach out if you need it. Do mindfulness. Expand your support group. Even when you quit believing in yourself — know that if you keep holding on — you can start to believe in yourself and in something again. I know that I will continue to have ups and downs, but am better prepared to cope with them.”
Leading up to his 100-mile, 24-hour run in May, Parker shared how he prepared physically. Through his friend Harvey Lewis, he had only heard about the ultra-marathon one week prior to deciding to attempt the feat. However, Parker had been training and building up his running after the long layoff.
“The training I used was about 50 to 70-plus mile weeks, with several long runs. I began running in November after a three-year break, and do not recommend this sort of training. I was lucky to not have any sort of long term injury. I took care of my body, however, and listened to it when I needed to,” said Parker.
“This included several shorter weeks of 20 or so miles, and even an entire off week. Most of the miles were long and slow, just getting accustomed to running again, but occasionally I would go for quicker runs, including 400-meter repeats, or pyramid runs where I run hard for one minute, slow for one, and up to five (minutes).”
He said most of his runs aren’t planned, but generally he now tries to run six days a week. That week consists of one to two long runs, one speed day, and then some easy miles.
“All in all through this training cycle, I ran about 15 runs above the half marathon distance, one marathon, two 30-plus mile runs, and many runs of varying medium to shorter length. Most of my runs aren’t planned, which keeps it fresh. I would also run multiple times a day some days — sometimes just to get outdoors and enjoy the night air,” said Parker.
“But I stressed listening to my body during this, and if I needed to rest, I rested. Better to rest for a short amount of time and take it easy and slow than risk a three-month injury. Stretching after (running) is important, and Epsom salt baths sometimes seem to work wonders. My diet is relatively poor and needs some work. I recently added a couple to several body weight workouts per week.”
Staying motivated is a crucial part of the equation. Parker explained, “This training was about getting out the door and putting one foot in front of the other. It was about getting motivated and disciplined again and to try to enjoy some of these training days. Not everyday do I enjoy it, but it’s always nice to switch it up, find a trail, run with some friends, etc. I understand that I am not at the point of running where I was in high school, but with time and patience, I will eventually be stronger.”
Parker is currently in his fifth year of studying at Ohio State University and majoring in anthropology as well as international studies – international development, while minoring in history and communication. He has worked and studied in multiple locations, nationally and internationally. Parker expects to complete his degrees in the spring.
“If anybody in Waverly needs a running partner, whether you have ran for 50 years or never (run) day in your life, let me know and we can hit the pavement and trails,” said Parker. “I would also stress running with other people when you can. I have done plenty of runs with some friends and also began running with the OSU Running Club. I would love to see a run group in Waverly.”
Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.