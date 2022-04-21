After fighting through a string of games where they weren't able to generate much offense, the Eastern Eagles started to find their groove in Wednesday night's game at Portsmouth West.
Although the Eagles gained the early lead and had seven different players produce a hit, they came up short, falling to the Senators 9-4.
Eastern scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the second inning. Dylan Morton led off with a single to center field. Then Joey Barnett followed with a single to right field and advanced to second on the throw, while Morton moved to third. Then Braylon Lamerson sent both of them home with a double to center field, giving the Eagles their 2-0 lead.
The next run came in the third inning. Teagan Werner led off with a single. Next, Mason Schaffner provided a bunt single. Nate Havens generated an infield single, and Werner was off and running, scoring on the play to increase the lead to 3-0. A double-play and a groundout eliminated the opportunity for the Eagles to add more runs.
West broke through in the bottom of the third inning, scoring a pair of runs on a two-out rally.
Brayden Webb and Lance Barnett both drew walks in the top of the fourth, but a double play ended Eastern's chances of breaking the tie. The Senators then tied the game with another run in the bottom of the fourth, making it 3-3.
The Senators doubled their score in the bottom of the fifth inning, using two hits, a walk and a pair of errors to go up 6-3.
Eastern responded with a run in the top of the sixth inning, cutting that lead back to two. Braylon Lamerson led off by reaching on an error, and Braydon Webb followed with a hit. Then Lance Barnett walked to fill the bases. Cayden Haislop grounded into a fielder's choice, giving Lamerson the opportunity to score and cut the lead to 6-4. Teagan Werner was hit by a pitch to fill the bags again, but then a double play brought the inning to an end.
Defensively, the Eagles recorded two quick outs to start the bottom of the sixth. But a string of errors led to three more runs for the Senators before the Eagles could get out of the jam. At that point, they trailed 9-4, which ended up being the final score.
Lamerson led the way for Eastern from the plate, going 1-for-4 with a double, one stolen base and a run, as well as two RBIs. Havens finished 1-4 for Eastern with an RBI. Haislop was credited with the other RBI. Werner, Schaffner, Barnett, Morton and Webb all had one hit.
Werner was charged with the pitching loss. He gave up six runs, only three earned, on eight hits, while striking out five batters. Havens and Chance Bellomy closed it out in relief. Havens gave up just one hit and struck out one, but three unearned runs came across the plate.
Eastern was scheduled to head to Oak Hill Friday night for another Southern Ohio Conference Division II game. League play will continue next week with a home matchup against Wheelersburg on Monday night.
