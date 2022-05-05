Piketon graduate Jacob Nichols hit an NAIA National B Standard with two other Shawnee State University teammates in recent competition during the 2022 spring track and field season.
SSU split the squad with members going to the Flames Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee and others going to the Jim Vargo Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky.
At the Flames Invitational, Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio) started the weekend off strong for the Bears finishing first in his heat for the 5000m. Kammler ran the 5000m race in a time of 14:44.20, hitting the NAIA National B Standard.
In the 10,000m race, Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) and Jacob Nichols (SR/Piketon, Ohio) both hit the NAIA National B Standard. Phillips ran the 10000m race in a time of 31:27.28 and Nichols ran a 31:34.30. Following Phillips and Nichols, Chris Parsons (SR/Middletown, Ohio) ran a 32:33.98 in the 10,000m race.
At the Jim Vargo Invitational, Mikella Meddock (SO/Orient, Ohio) ran a 19:44.18 in the 5,000m race. In the 1,0000m race, Logan Boggs (JR/Ironton, Ohio) ran a 32:46.18. Following Boggs, Malachi Shugert (FR/Rossford, Ohio) ran 34:28.63.
On May 1 and 2, the Bears traveled to the Mid-South Conference meet at Cumberlands, Kentucky, where they finished sixth overall.
Shawnee State's men's track & field team had many outstanding performances at the Mid-South Conference Championship meet this past weekend. As a team, the Bears finished sixth overall.
The 4x800m relay team, consisting of Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio), Thryceton Deckard (SR/Monroe, Ohio), Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio), and Landen Smith (FR/McDermott, Ohio) started the weekend off strong by finishing second with a time of 7:48.82.
In the men's 10,000-meter run, Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) finished first with a time of 33:13.59 and Jacob Nichols (SR/Piketon, Ohio) finished second with a time of 33:35.78. Following the duo of Phillips and Nichols, Chris Parsons (SR/Middletown, Ohio) finished fifth (34:09.95), Alex Morris (SO/Lucasville, Ohio) finished sixth (34:26.72), and Malachi Shugert (FR/Rossford, Ohio) finished 14th (37:31.94).
The men's 4x100 team, consisting of Tyler Harless, Matthew Rauch (FR/Vincent, Ohio), Zach Sharrock (SO/Ashville, Ohio), and Thomas Hoggard, finished fifth.
In the 3000m steeplechase, Matthew Rauch finished ninth (10:47.99), Zach Sharrock finished 15th (11:41.50) and Evan Siberell finished 16th (12:24.66).
In the 1,500-meter race, Aiden Kammler finished first with a time of 3:55.62. Following Kammler, Jonah Phillips finished third (4:00.81), Landen Smith finished seventh (4:04.23), and Thryceton Deckard finished ninth (4:06.04).
Thryceton Deckard set a new school record in the men's 800-meter race with a time of 1:54.48. Deckard finished fourth in the event. Following Deckard, Landen Smith and Mason Blizzard finished eighth and ninth with times of 1:58.37 and 1:58.77, respectively.
In the men's 5,000-meter race, Aiden Kammler finished first with a time of 15:01.96. Following Kammler, Jonah Phillips finished fourth (15:45.83), Jacob Nichols finished sixth (15:51.89), Alex Morris finished eighth (15:56.07), and Malachi Shugert finished 19th (17:13.21).
In the men's high jump, Tyler Harless jumped a height of 1.75m, finishing 11th place. Harless also competed in the men's javelin, throwing a distance of 31.69m and finishing in 18th place.
The men's 4x400m relay wrapped the weekend up for the Bears with a seventh place finish. The relay team consisted of Mason Blizzard, Thomas Hoggard, Landen Smith, and Thryceton Deckard.
