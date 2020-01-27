After dropping a pair of close league losses to Oak Hill and Minford, the Waverly Tigers bounced back by winning an in-county contest with the Eastern Lady Eagles Monday evening.
The following story includes sections on each of the three games.
Jan. 23 @ Oak Hill
In multiple basketball games this season, the Waverly Lady Tigers have fallen behind early against the opposition, but they have managed to come back and win some of those in exciting fashion.
Thursday night's 63-58 loss at Oak Hill nearly had a similar storyline. But the Lady Tigers found themselves too far down to get back into the contest and hold the lead they gained by the end of the third quarter.
"We dug ourselves a hole in the first half, and Oak Hill played with a lot more energy than we did. They were the ones getting offensive rebounds and loose balls and we were a step behind them," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "We came out in the second half and played our best quarter of the year in the third. Our pressure was creating turnovers, and we were making our shots. I think we spent a lot of energy to get back in the game and take the lead. We struggled to make our shots, including free throws, down the stretch."
Oak Hill pushed out to a 17-11 advantage after the opening quarter and extended it to 30-19 by the break.
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Tigers produced their 29-point third quarter and limited Oak Hill to 14 points while doing so. Paige Carter led the third-quarter attack for Waverly, scoring 11 of those points, including a three-point play. Carli Knight added six points on three baskets, Delaney Tackett and Zoiee Smith each contributed five points, and Sarah Thompson scored one bucket as well. Heading to the final quarter, Waverly was up 48-44.
The Lady Oaks rallied for their game-high of 19 points in the fourth quarter. Waverly managed 10 points with Zoiee Smith having a pair of buckets and Carter adding another. Waverly's foul shooting woes returned, as the Lady Tigers could only hit 4-of-12. In the end, Oak Hill held for the 63-58 win.
Oak Hill was led by Olivia Clarkson with 22 points. She was followed by Caitlyn Brisker with 19 points and Chloe Chambers with 10 points.
For Waverly, Carter finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Smith turned in a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. She also recorded five steals. Knight added 10 points.
"Paige gave us another outstanding effort again tonight. She was not feeling well but continued to compete and be a force for us," said Bonifield.
"Zoiee did a great job beating their pressure and distributing the basketball. She makes things easier for her teammates by breaking down the defense. Carli's pressure was amazing in the third quarter. She was able to force Oak Hill into making bad passes which led to layups for us."
Jan. 25 @ Minford
After winning their home game over Minford five days earlier, the Lady Tigers couldn't repeat the feat on the road Saturday, suffering a 55-52 loss to the hosting Lady Falcons.
"This was a tough loss for us," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "We gave Minford way too many second-chance points tonight. They outrebounded us, and we didn't do a good job of getting a body on them."
Like the first meeting, the game was close from beginning to end.
Waverly used scoring from Zoiee Smith, Sarah Thompson and Paige Carter to gain an early 15-13 advantage after the opening quarter. The Lady Tigers had points from Smith and Thompson in the second quarter, as well as Carli Knight, Michaela Rhoads and Raelynn Dale. At the break, the Lady Falcons had taken a 26-25 edge.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Tigers outscored Minford 14-8 in the third quarter. Delaney Tackett and Rhoads each connected on a three-pointer, Kelli Stewart had a pair of baskets, and Dale and Smith both provided one bucket. Heading to the final quarter, Waverly was in front 39-34.
In the fourth quarter, Minford regained the lead and held it, outscoring Waverly 21-13. Minford's Maddie Slusher produced eight of those points, including a 6-for-8 performance on the line to seal the 55-52 win for the Lady Falcons.
Minford was led by Livi Shonkwiler with 17 points, followed by Slusher with 15 and Ally Coriell with 14.
For the Lady Tigers, Smith led the way with 16 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Thompson added nine points, five rebounds and two steals.
Rhoads produced six points and three assists. Kelli Stewart added six points and six rebounds. Dale had four points, two rebounds and two assists. Knight had two points and six rebounds. Tackett added three points and a steal.
Jan. 27 @ Eastern
After back-to-back losses, the Lady Tigers traveled to Eastern Monday night with the goal of getting back on the winning side. Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles, fresh off their first SOC II win of the year, hoped to continue the trend.
The Monday evening contest between the two teams was close throughout the first quarter before Waverly's pressure generated a scoring run that allowed the Lady Tigers to take control. Eastern had led 15-12 after the opening quarter. By halftime, the Lady Tigers had opened a double-digit lead and worked to extend it, finishing with a 51-27 win.
A pair of early buckets from Eastern junior post player Andee Lester gave the Lady Eagles the initial lead. Sarah Thompson cashed in on an offensive rebound to start the scoring for the Lady Tigers. Then Abby Cochenour scored on back-to-back possessions for Eastern, creating a 9-2 advantage. Waverly's Zoiee Smith cut the lead to five before Lester hit to push it up to seven again, 11-4.
At that point, Waverly used a timeout and then returned to the floor with a press. That press saw the Lady Tigers cut the lead to one with a 6-0 burst, 11-10, using two buckets from Kelli Stewart and another from Michaela Rhoads. Eastern's Skylar White broke through the run, drawing a foul and sinking both of her shots. Then Stewart hit again for Waverly, cutting the lead to one again, 13-12. Abby Cochenour had a final basket for EHS, giving the Lady Eagles a 15-12 advantage heading to the second quarter.
"I thought Eastern had a great first quarter. We had to regroup a little bit and get back to playing our way of basketball — 15 points is way too many points for us to give up in a quarter," said Waverly coach John Bonifield.
"They had 15 (points) in the first and had 12 in the next three quarters. That's the way we have to play. Defense is what is going to give us wins. We got away from our defense the last few games."
"They came after us late in the first quarter. I knew it was coming," said Eastern coach Travis Hale. "He (Coach Bonifield) called a timeout to set it up. They took the energy of the game and the aggressiveness of the game. We struggled. We got good looks, but we were one more pass away from getting to finish (at the basket)."
Waverly's defensive pressure generated an 8-0 run to start the second quarter. Knight scored the first six points, cashing in on a behind-the-back bounce pass from Zoiee Smith on a fast break to give the Lady Tigers some momentum. Paige Carter delivered the next basket, opening a 20-15 advantage. Eastern's Addison Cochenour hit a long two-pointer to cut the lead to three for a final time before the Lady Tigers strung together another 6-0 run to go up 26-17. Abby Cochenour had the next basket for Eastern, cutting the lead to seven. But Stewart followed it up with back-to-back baskets for the Lady Tigers, extending the lead to 30-19 at the break.
"Our front line was doing great on the press — that is Zoiee, Carli, Michaela and Delaney. When Carli puts a lot of pressure on the point, that allows everyone else to get steals," said Bonifield.
"Zoiee had a great game, distributing the basketball, getting steals and setting up our offense. She is our coach on the floor. It is great to rely on someone like Zoiee as your floor leader."
The Lady Tigers scored the first four points of the third quarter with baskets from Smith and Knight before Abby Cochenour was able to get to the foul line for 1-of-2. The rest of the scoring belonged to Waverly as Thompson, Knight, Carter, Smith and Stewart all hit, pushing the advantage to 46-20.
"Our press was working tonight. We made it challenging for them (Eastern) to get the ball up the floor. That was our goal. We wanted to challenge for 32 minutes," said Bonifield.
"That's been our Achilles heel lately. We've had about a four-minute stretch where we haven't played well. In the last two games, those (stretches) have come in the fourth quarter of the last two games and really cost us. Our goal was to sit down and play defense. We are starting to click and get back together. That's good to see because in a week-and-a-half, it is tournament time."
In the fourth quarter, Abby Cochenour connected on a three-pointer for Eastern, while Lester added two more buckets. For Waverly, Stewart and Smith each had a basket, while Carter added a point from the line, as Waverly completed the 51-27 win.
Stewart led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 14 points and added eight rebounds. Smith produced a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, contributing six steals as well. Knight scored 12 as well, adding four steals. Thompson finished with six points, seven rebounds and four steals. Carter added five points, six rebounds and four steals.
"I loved our balanced scoring. We had outstanding minutes from everyone in our rotation. Having that balance will win us ball games," said Bonifield.
"Kelli played an outstanding first half. She is playing with so much confidence right now. We need her. Kelli is just an outstanding athlete. Sarah has made tremendous strides over the last two years. She got the steal and dribbled the length of the floor to get a shot up. She was dejected because she missed the layup. I said, 'Last year, Sarah, you probably wouldn't have even thought about putting the ball on the floor and trying to score.' She had three steals in our defensive rotation."
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour scored 13 points, producing eight of those in the opening quarter. Lester finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. White and Addison Cochenour each added two points.
"Abby had a really good first quarter shooting. But they took Abby away after the first quarter," said Hale. "Their pressure bothered us, and they've had a good year because of it. We threw the ball long and diagonally across the court. We struggled with fundamental passing. When we got a good shot (opportunity), we missed some of the easy ones. When opportunities happened, we didn't finish. We had to have someone else step up and score."
With the win, Waverly improved to 12-7 overall and 6-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Tigers will face Wheelersburg at home on Thursday. Eastern dropped to 6-13 overall and 1-12 in SOC II play. The Lady Eagles will play South Webster in a make-up game Wednesday evening at 6 p.m, followed by another home battle with Portsmouth West on Thursday evening at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.