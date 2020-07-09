MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - The River States Conference has announced its Scholar-Athlete teams for the 2020 Spring sports seasons.
To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.
The University of Rio Grande’s honorees included:
* Softball—seniors Brooke Hoffman (Columbus Grove, OH) and Lexi Philen (Tallmadge, OH); juniors Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH), Clara Janofa (Salem, OH), Jessica Sargent (Pataskala, OH), Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH); and sophomores Viv Capozella (Dover, OH) and Kylie Tong (Latham, OH);
* Baseball—graduate senior Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) and seniors Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) and Trey Meade (Seaman, OH) ;
* Men’s Golf—senior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH);
* Women’s Golf—sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH).
The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.