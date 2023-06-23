Piketon graduate Alan Austin stands by a sign showcasing his championship discus numbers at the 2023 Adidas Outdoor Nationals. Austin won the discus competition to become a national champion and an All-American.
Standing in the entrance of Truist Stadium on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Piketon graduate Alan Austin flexes with the large digital sign in the background.
Standing on the red carpet, Alan Austin flexes and shows off his hardware and swag bag for winning the national championship in discus at the 2023 Adidas Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Submitted photo
Piketon graduate Alan Austin stands by a sign showcasing his championship discus numbers at the 2023 Adidas Outdoor Nationals. Austin won the discus competition to become a national champion and an All-American.
Submitted photo
Standing in the entrance of Truist Stadium on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Piketon graduate Alan Austin flexes with the large digital sign in the background.
Submitted photo
Alan Austin stands on the top of the podium after winning the national championship in the discus.
Submitted photo
Piketon graduate Alan Austin starts his spin for one of his throws in the shot put competition at the 2023 Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Submitted photo
Alan Austin shows off his hardware and swag bag for winning the national championship in discus.
Submitted photo
Alan Austin poses by a digital sign that shows the "Adidas Track Nationals" in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Submitted photo
Alan Austin flexes and shows off his hardware and swag bag for winning the national championship in discus.
Submitted photo
Piketon graduate Alan Austin starts his releases his shot put for one of his three throws at the 2023 Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Submitted photo
Piketon graduate Alan Austin starts his spin for one of his throws in the shot put competition at the 2023 Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Submitted photo
Alan Austin stands by a sign while showing off his hardware and swag bag for winning his national championship in discus at the 2023 Adidas Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
While a state championship in the discus may have eluded him, a national championship did not.
Piketon senior Alan Austin concluded his high school track and field career by traveling to the Adidas Outdoor Nationals, which was held June 16 through 18 in Greensboro, NC at Truist Stadium’s Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. There Austin won a national championship in the discus, throwing it 183-feet, 10-inches to set a new meet record and be named an All-American. Austin also competed in the shot put where he placed 13th out of 19 at a distance of 48-9 3/4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.