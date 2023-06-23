While a state championship in the discus may have eluded him, a national championship did not.

Piketon senior Alan Austin concluded his high school track and field career by traveling to the Adidas Outdoor Nationals, which was held June 16 through 18 in Greensboro, NC at Truist Stadium’s Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. There Austin won a national championship in the discus, throwing it 183-feet, 10-inches to set a new meet record and be named an All-American. Austin also competed in the shot put where he placed 13th out of 19 at a distance of 48-9 3/4.


  

