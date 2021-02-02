Friday night’s basketball battle between Western and New Boston was a tale of two halves.
The Indians claimed an early lead and build it up to a 10-point advantage, 37-27, at halftime. But the visiting Tigers responded by producing 50 points in the second half to ultimately claim a 20-point win, 77-57.
Western’s best quarter was the first. The Indians used scoring from four different players to push ahead 20-12. Noah Whitt led the way for WHS, scoring eight points with an old-fashioned three-point play, a triple and a deuce. Kolten Miller added two trifectas, Colton Montgomery had two baskets, and Reed Brewster added another.
Continuing their strong play against the state-ranked Tigers, the Indians added 17 more points in the second quarter. Miller led the way with seven points, hitting two more three-point shots and adding a free throw. Gavin Myers got into the action in the paint, adding six points. Whitt provided a bucket and two freebies. At the break, Western was up 37-27.
With it being Western’s first game in 20 days after quarantines and weather-related changes, the Indians couldn’t keep the pace up in the second half.
The Tigers came out firing, outscoring Western 27-8 in the third quarter to take a 54-45 lead. Montgomery and Whitt each scored four points for the Indians.
New Boston added 23 more points in the fourth quarter. Western was able to score 12. Myers added two more buckets in the paint, Montgomery and Reed Brewster each connected on three-pointers, and Miller added a final bucket in the 77-57 loss.
Scoring-wise for Western, Whitt led the way with 16 points, followed by Miller with 15, Montgomery with 11 and Myers with 10. For New Boston, Tanner Voiers and Kyle Sexton each scored 22, followed by Devon Jones with 13 points.
The Indians were supposed to take on the Symmes Valley Vikings on Tuesday, Feb. 2. But that game has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to winter weather. The Indians will tentatively head to Sciotoville East Friday and Ironton St. Joseph Saturday. They will be back home on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. for a varsity only game with Green.
WHS — 20 17 8 12 — 57
NBHS — 12 15 27 23 — 77
WESTERN (57) — Reed Brewster 1 1 0-0 5, Kolten Miller 1 4 1-2 15, Colton Montgomery 4 1 0-0 11, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 5 1 3-3 16, Gavin Myers 5 0 0-0 10, Zach Teed 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Risner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 7 4-5 57.
NEW BOSTON (77) — Devon Jones 6 0 1-2 13, Grady Jackson 2 1 1-3 8, Tanner Voiers 8 1 3-6 22, Kyle Sexton 9 0 4-5 22, Josh Alley 1 0 0-0 2, Chase Clark 2 1 1-2 8, Brady Voiers 1 0 0-0 2, Rhys Blatchett 0 0 0-0 0, Kage Truitt 0 0 0-0 0, Sethe Perry 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 29 3 10-18 77.
