The Waverly Tigers were just a few plays away from a 35-35 tie at the end of their football battle at Wheelersburg Friday night. Instead, the Tigers left Scioto County as the victim of a 42-28 loss.
Waverly senior running back Payton Shoemaker had another 200-yard rushing night, officially finishing with 21 carries for 201 yards and four touchdowns. But on the other side, Wheelersburg’s Makaya Mathews finished with 31 carries for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
“That was a good football team we were playing against. With everything going at us, I think our kids performed as well as they could. We weren’t perfect. We had mistakes. Ultimately, it is usually going to come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree. “Payton (Shoemaker) played his heart out, and Haydn’ (Shanks) played his heart out. I’m definitely proud of our effort and the things that we did. It would be nice if the outcome would have been more on the positive side for us.”
The Tigers found themselves behind quickly. Wheelersburg won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Unfortunately, Waverly’s offense didn’t keep the ball for long. A fumble on the first play gave the ball to the Pirates, leading to the first points being scored to give the home team a 7-0 lead on a 19-yard pass from Evan Horsley to Gage Adkins.
Waverly’s next possession ended in a punt. Defensively, the Tigers held their ground and got the ball back, thanks to an interception from Penn Morrison. Shoemaker delivered the tying touchdown, finishing a 66-yard drive with a 1-yard run. The kick from Grayson Diener made it 7-7 at that point.
Mathews put the Pirates ahead again early in the second quarter, finishing a drive with a 7-yard run. Shoemaker had the answer for the Tigers, breaking a 75 yard run on the first play from scrimmage, making the score 14-14.
Mathews came back with a 49-yard run to put the Pirates ahead again, 21-14. That score held at halftime.
Wheelersburg scored on the opening possession of the second half, consuming nearly half of the third quarter with the running game. Hunter Ruby finished the drive with a 5-yard run, making the lead 28-14 with 6:53 left on the clock.
The Tigers answered quickly again, wasting little time. Shoemaker broke a 40-yard run, crossing the goal line with 5:42 on the clock. Diener’s kick pulled the Tigers within a touchdown again.
The clock was a friend to the Pirates, who consumed the rest of the third quarter with their ground game. With 10:34 on the clock in the fourth, Ruby scored again, and the lead moved to 35-21.
Waverly used just 40 seconds of clock to answer. A 40-yard gain came on a pass from Haydn’ Shanks to Will Futhey. Ultimately, it was Shoemaker’s drive to finish, and he covered the remaining nine yards with two rushes, scoring from three away, 35-28.
The Tiger defense limited the Pirates to a long field goal try, which was wide right, giving them the ball with 4:39 to go. Unfortunately, they couldn’t pick up the needed yardage and turned it over on downs. Mathews followed with a 42-yard touchdown run, essentially sealing the win at 42-28.
Waverly looked to try and strike quickly, but they couldn’t pick up a first down, bringing the game to an end.
“In the first half, we were our own worst enemy. We beat ourselves more than they did. Hats off to our offense for what they were able to do. We had a couple of bad series together that added up. Luckily our offense kept scoring and kept us in it,” said Crabtree.
“Defensively, we got some stops early. The Mathews kid was hard to tackle. He is the real deal. They did a good job of mixing things up. We had two great teams going at it. We couldn’t get the stop when we needed to do so. It is a hard one to swallow. That is the nature of the beast.”
Waverly will look to rebound Friday at home against the Minford Falcons. It will be senior night and the final home game of the regular season for the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.