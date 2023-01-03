In Monday evening makeup game with big implications in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II race, the Waverly Lady Tigers suffered a 37-32 loss to the visiting Wheelersburg Lady Pirates.
Waverly came into the game on a four-game win streak in SOC II play, including a 55-49 victory over Portsmouth West, which was leading the conference standings at the time.
In Monday night’s matchup, it was a defensive battle from beginning to end, but one that Wheelersburg ultimately led at every stop. After the opening quarter, the Lady Pirates had a 10-7 advantage. At the break, the lead was 18-14.
Waverly limited Wheelersburg to seven points in the third quarter, but couldn’t gain any ground. The Lady Tigers trailed 25-20 with one frame left.
Both teams put up 12 points in the fourth quarter. Wheelersburg went 4-of-5 from the line to seal the 37-32 win.
Waverly was led by senior Bailey Vulgamore, who finished with 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Kelli Stewart added 10 points, seven rebounds and one steal. Paige O’Bryant had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks. Additionally, Caris Risner added three steals and a rebound. Aerian Tackett grabbed two rebounds, while Morgan Crabtree had one rebound.
With the loss, Waverly drops to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the SOC II.
Waverly will travel to Northwest on Monday, Jan. 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.