The Piketon Lady Redstreaks welcomed one of the SVC’s top teams and the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers Tuesday night. It was an intense battle between the Lady Pioneers and Lady Redstreaks throughout the night but it was the Pioneers who took a 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-17) victory.
“I think our girls came out with a lot of intensity from the win we had last night (Monday) against Peebles. We know Zane Trace is a great volleyball team, and we came out with a lot of intensity knowing we wanted to do well to carry us through the week,” said Piketon head coach Lori Russell.
“The girls are growing everyday. They are getting stronger and smarter. You could see that tonight we’ve lacked communication and coverage for a while, and we really drilled down at practice. It’s really clicking with them. They’re getting where they communicate with each other and enjoy each other, and that showed on the court.”
In the first set, Zane Trace jumped out to an early 7-3 lead. The Redstreaks then used a 7-3 run of their own to tie the set 10-10 after the first 20 serves of the set. The Pioneers would then go up 20-13. Piketon would then score four of the next five points cutting the lead to 21-17. The Pioneers would then take the evening's first set 25-18.
Piketon jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the second set. After forcing a 4-4 tie, Zane Trace then went up 9-4. The Redstreaks then used a 6-4 scoring burst to cut the lead 13-10 midway through the set. The Pioneers then took their largest lead of the set 18-11. The Redstreaks answered back with a 4-0 run, cutting the Pioneer lead to 18-15. Zane Trace would take a hard fought second set 25-17.
Set three started out with ties at 1, 2, and 3.The Pioneers would then go up 9-5 before Piketon forced a 10-10 tie with a 5-1 run. Zane Trace would then take a 20-11 lead. Piketon then scored four straight points cutting the lead to 20-15. Zane Trace then went up 23-15. The Redstreaks then made one last push scoring the next two points to make it 23-17. However it was Zane Trace who took the set 25-17.
“The biggest takeaway I can pull from tonight is our communication. Our communication is not normally there. We’re a very quiet, timid team. Our communication was there and also the heart of wanting to win,” said Russell.
Leading the Redstreaks statistically was Jazzlyn Lamerson with 11 kills and 7 digs. Savannah McNelly ended the night with 8 kills, while Taylor Wagner had 2 kills and 9 digs. Kennedy Jenkins had 4 kills, 3 aces, and 2 blocks. Ashlyn Elliott had 9 digs and an ace. The Redstreaks will look to bounce back as they travel to Unioto and take on the Shermans Thursday.
“This has given us a good lead into Thursday. That’s what we talked about in the locker room, carrying this intensity of playing good and realizing we can play the net," said Russell. "We did some phenomenal blocking tonight. We had some great hits so in think the intensity and motivation we have right now will carry us through on Thursday."
