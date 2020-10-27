Pike County will be well represented in regional cross country action this coming weekend as runners from three different schools have advanced from the district, which was held at Southeastern High School on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Following a recent tradition, the Waverly Tigers will be heading back to regional competition as a team. In the Southeast Division II boys district competition, the top eight teams and top 32 individual runners were eligible to advance to the next round. The Tigers finished sixth overall out of 21 scoring teams. Their team, consisting of their top seven runners, will be back in action Saturday at Pickerington North High School in the regional competition.
In district competition for the Tigers, sophomore Mitch Green led the charge, finishing 11th overall in 17:00.38. He was followed by teammates Jack Monroe (33rd, 17:57.55), Aidan Kelly (45th, 18:38.36), Calob Ramirez (48th, 18:47.88), A.J. Sibole (53rd, 19:12.71), Ty Reisinger (58th, 19:16.96), and Alex Stoller (124th, 22:29.26).
One Lady Tiger will be joining them in regional action. In Southeast District Division II girls competition, the top seven teams and top 28 individuals had the opportunity to advance. Waverly junior Olivia Cisco ran her way to 10th overall out of 121 total runners in a time of 20:36.3.
In the Division III boys competition, the top six teams and top 24 individuals advance to regional action. For the Eastern Eagles, freshman Teagan Werner qualified after finishing fourth in his district race in a time of 17:07.78.
Like the Division III boys, in the Division III girls competition, the top six teams and top 24 individuals advance to regional competition. Eastern junior Abby Cochenour qualified for the third straight year, finishing ninth in 21:10.85, while Piketon sophomore Kenzie Mays qualified for the first time, recording 24th in 22:46.01.
Werner, Cochenour and Mays will all be in action in the Division III competition at Pickerington North on Saturday.
In other results ...
The Piketon Redstreaks finished 21st in Division II district cross country competition. They were led by junior Wyatt Fout, who was 100th in 21:01.24. He was followed by Josh Richmond (110th, 21:36.77), Tyler Sowards (126th, 22:45.67), Gary Richmond (129th, 23:06.21), Brandt Thompson (133rd, 23:31.70) and Cooper Carrier (136th, 23:53.97).
The Waverly Lady Tigers finished 11th overall in the Division II team competition. Behind regional qualifier Olivia Cisco, teammate Julia Clark was 71st in 24:08.08. She was followed by Olivia Russell (73rd, 24:10.4), Hannah Swinning (79th, 24:54.04) and Jenna Thompson (104th, 26:20.24).
In Division III, Eastern’s Jaxon Collins finished 53rd in 19:49.59, while Hayden Tuggle was 90th in 21:54.87. For the Western Indians, freshman Luke Smith finished 103rd in 23:25.02.
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks finished 14th as a team in the Division III girls competition. Behind regional qualifer Kenzie Mays, Addi Johnson was second, taking 78th in 25:43.96. She was followed by Kalyn Mays (89th, 26:11.94), Taylor Wagner (107th, 28:14.94), Shelby Carrico (121th, 29:54.23), Brooklynn Hart (136th, 31:24.26), and Gracie Hablitzel (143rd, 32:53.69).
