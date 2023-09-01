Swords

Kody Swords breaks a tackle in Waverly’s comeback win over Unioto Friday night. Swords had 10 grabs for 202 yards.

 Vicki Hoover

The Waverly Tigers scored 28 unanswered to defeat the Unioto Shermans 28-14 Friday night in Chillicothe.

Waverly found the ground attack and the passing game this week.


  

