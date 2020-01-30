Aiming for a Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory as the regular season winds down, the Eastern Lady Eagles played a pair of very competitive games that weren’t decided until the fourth quarter.
On Wednesday evening, the Lady Eagles made up a game against the South Webster Lady Jeeps. Eastern was within four points heading to the final quarter, but the Lady Eagles lost 60-47. Thursday night’s regularly scheduled game against the Portsmouth West Lady Senators was much closer with Eastern suffering a 48-45 loss.
In the loss to South Webster Wednesday evening, the Lady Eagles were able to stay within striking distance through three quarters.
South Webster’s ability to spread the bulk of the scoring between three players helped create the lead. Abby Cochenour and Andee Lester were the only two Lady Eagles who could score in the first half. Cochenour and Lester scored four points apiece in the opening quarter, as the Lady Eagles fell behind 13-8. In the second quarter, Lester produced six points, and Cochenour had five. South Webster added 14 points, moving ahead 19-11.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Eagles had their best quarter of the game. Mackenzie Greene, Skylar White and Kelsey Helphenstine all broke into the scoring column, taking some of the pressure off Cochenour. She scored 11 of her team’s 19 points. That cut the lead to 42-38 going into the final quarter.
The Lady Jeeps took control by outscoring Eastern 18-9 as South Webster’s Bri Claxon produced 14 of those. Abby Cochenour scored seven final points for the Lady Eagles, while Addison Cochenour added a bucket.
In the 60-47 loss, Abby Cochenour led Eastern with 27 points, followed by Andee Lester with 10. Claxon finished with 33 points for the Lady Jeeps, followed by Faith Maloney with 13 and Baylee Cox with 12.
The Lady Eagles had to fight from behind to give themselves a chance in Thursday night’s 48-45 loss to Portsmouth West.
In the final home game for Eastern senior Mackenzie Greene, the Lady Eagles did their best to give her a win.
The Lady Senators surged out to a 20-9 advantage after the opening quarter of play. Abby Cochenour scored four points, Addison Cochenour hit a three-pointer, and Andee Lester added a pair of foul shots.
In the second quarter, Eastern’s defense limited West to just five points. Lester produced five points for the Lady Eagles, while Abby Cochenour added four, trimming the lead to seven, 25-18.
Coming out of the break, Green led the third quarter scoring, producing eight points with a pair of three-pointers. Abby Cochenour added another three pointer and a pair of foul shots. Addison Cochenour provided a basket, while Andee Lester split a pair of free throws. Eastern was within two, 36-34, going to the final quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the Lady Senators do enough to stay ahead, including a 4-for-6 performance on the line to edge the Lady Eagles 12-11 and take the 48-45 win. Chloe Dixon led the way for Eastern in the quarter with four points. Greene added a final three-pointer, while Abby Cochenour and Lester each had two points.
For the game, Abby Cochenour led Eastern with 15 points, followed by Greene with 11 and Lester with 10. West was led by Morgan Rigsby with 11.
The Lady Eagles (6-15, 1-14 SOC II) will wrap up the regular season Thursday evening, Feb. 3, in a game at Wheelersburg. The Southeast District tournament brackets will be released over the weekend, so the teams will know their post-season paths for the following week.
