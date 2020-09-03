Golf season is in full swing as the teams enter the month of September.
The following article includes information from action over the past few weeks.
WAVERLY BOYS
Aug. 20 @ Franklin Valley
In a meeting of Southern Ohio Conference teams at Franklin Valley, Minford picked up the win, finishing at 177. Portsmouth West was second at 194, followed by Waverly at 213 and Northwest at 255. Oak Hill had two individuals competing with Maple taking medalist honors with a 36.
For the Tigers, Ben Flanders led the way with a 42, followed by Zander King (57), Owen Moorhead (56) Ian Simonton (58), Connor Snyder (58), and Micah Leeth (63)
EASTERN and WAVERLY GIRLS
Aug. 26 @ Dogwood Hills
Several area teams got together at Dogwood Hills for a high school girls battle. Teamwise, Minford (242) won, followed by the Waverly Lady Tigers (267). Eastern, Northwest and South Webster all had golfers competing. Minford’s Koverman was the medalist with a 50.
For the Waverly Lady Tigers, Aiden Peoples led with a 64, followed by Ryane Bond (66), Reese Nichols (68), Sophie Simonton (69), and Ally McNaughton (70).
For the Eastern Lady Eagles, Lauren Bevins led with a 59, followed by Lacey Bevins (64) and Morgan Summers (66).
For Minford behind Koverman’s 50 were Lawson (52), McRoberts (70) and Pace (70). For Northwest, scores were Burchett (53), Taylor (69) and Pennington (70).
South Webster’s Slack finished at 66.
PIKETON BOYS and GIRLS
Aug. 26 — Pickaway Boys CC Quint
Heading to Pickaway Country Club for a match with four other Scioto Valley Conference teams, the Piketon Redstreaks came away as winners, edging the Unioto Shermans on the sixth man’s score.
Normally the tiebreaker is on the fifth score, but the two teams produced matching fifth scores.
Both Piketon and Unioto finished with 175 to lead the way. Piketon’s top four scores included Logan Cummins (40), Jesse Barlow (43), Chance Skaggs (44) and Christian Horn (48). Owen Armstrong (51) and Gabe Dettwiller (52) completed the results. Unioto was led by Charlie Lewis, who had 38. Shermans following included Braxton Platt (42), Jace Tucker (45), Emily Lott (59), Cameron Spriggs (51) and Braxton Wolff (58).
Zane Trace’s Cody DiFrederico was the medalist with a 37. Zane Trace and Westfall each tied at 183 in the team standings, but Zane Trace had the better fifth score. Paint Valley was fifth team-wise with a 234.
Aug. 26 — Pickaway CC Girls Dual
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks took the victory in a battle against Zane Trace at Pickaway Country Club.
Piketon’s Maggie Armstrong led the charge, carding a 47 to earn medalist honors. Hayleigh Risner followed with a 55. Behind those two were Brynna Spencer (58), Markayla Hay (61) and Jayla Ricer (73).
Aug. 27 — SVC #2 @ Pickaway CC
Returning to action at Pickaway Country Club the next day for the official SVC match, Unioto claimed the victory to move into a first place tie at the top of the SVC standings with Piketon.
Piketon was the runner-up team at 179, followed by Southeastern (181), Westfall (188), Zane Trace (198), Adena (202) and Paint Valley (215). Huntington only had two individual golfers competing and did not produce a team score.
The match medalist was Jack Latham of Westfall with a 40, followed by Aaron Evans of Southeastern with a 41 as the runner-up.
For Piketon, Logan Cummins led the way with a 42, followed by Owen Armstrong (44), Jesse Barlow (46), Christian Horn (47), Gabe Dettwiller (48) and Chance Skaggs (50).
Aug. 29 @ Westfall Invitational
A total of 11 teams competed in the 18-hole Westfall Invitational on Saturday at Crown Hill where Marietta, led by medalist A.J. Graham, took the team title.
Graham’s 76 was the top score of the day, helping his team toward a total low score of 317. Athens (350) and Circleville (353) followed. Southeastern took fourth at (373), just edging Piketon by one stroke (374). Westfall was fifth (394), followed by Zane Trace (396), Logan Elm (412), Adena (412), Amanda Clearcreek (426) and Logan (538).
Individually for Piketon, Logan Cummins led the charge with a 90, followed by Christian Horn (94), Owen Armstrong (94), Gavin Howard (98), Gabe Dettwiller (114), and Jesse Barlow (120).
Aug. 31 — Crown Hill Boys Quad
Four Scioto Valley Conference teams met at Crown Hill on Monday, Aug. 31, and played a match ahead of the third official SVC competition of the year.
Southeastern took the team victory at 181. Piketon and Zane Trace tied at 187, but the Redstreaks were awarded second on the fifth man’s score with Gabe Dettwiller’s 51 beating a 56 from Zane Trace’s Michael Good. Westfall completed the team results at 190.
Zane Trace’s Josh DeLong was the medalist, carding a 42. Piketon’s Logan Cummins, Westfall’s Jack Latham, and Southeastern’s Aaron Evans were all one stroke behind him at 43.
For Piketon, Christian Horn carded 46 to tie for eighth overall with Jose Kern of Westfall. Chance Skaggs and Owen Armstrong each finished at 49 to complete the top four. Dettwiller (51) and Jesse Barlow (55) completed the results.
Aug. 31 — Crown Hill Girls Tri
The Lady Redstreaks picked up another team victory over two league opponents in action at Crown Hill.
Piketon won with a team score of 228, followed by Zane Trace (256) and Huntington (259).
Once again, Piketon’s Maggie Armstrong was the medalist, finishing with a 47. Natalie Shope of Zane Trace was the runner-up medalist with a 53.
For Piketon, Hayleigh Risner and Brynna Spencer each carded 57 to tie for third place individually. Markayla Hay finished at 67, while Jayla Ricer ended her day at 78.
Sept. 2 — SVC #3 @ Crown Hill
The battle between Piketon and Unioto for the top spot in Scioto Valley Conference golf play continued Wednesday night at Crown Hill Golf Club.
Piketon won the first SVC match of the year at Dogwood Hills on Aug. 20. Then Unioto claimed the second match to create a tie at the top of the standings.
With the completion of Wednesday’s match, the Shermans moved ahead of the Redstreaks in the standings. Unioto took the victory by two strokes, finishing at 179 ahead of Piketon’s 181. Westfall’s Jack Latham was the match medalist with a 41, followed by Southeastern’s Joel Richendollar.
Individually for Piketon, Logan Cummins shot 42, tying for third place overall with Unioto’s Blaxton Platt. Gabe Dettwiller was next for the Streaks, carding a 44 to tie with two other golfers. Jesse Barlow followed at 46 with Owen Armstrong finishing at 49. Christian Horn (50) and Chance Skaggs (52) rounded out the placements for PHS.
WAVERLY BOYS
Aug. 31 @ Elks Country Club
In Southern Ohio Conference action, five teams squared off at the Elks on Monday.
In that competition, Portsmouth West (184) took the team title, followed by Minford (191), Waverly (216) and Northwest (248).
Oak Hill’s Maple was the lone competitor for his team, taking medalist honors with a 38.
Leading the way for Waverly was Ben Flanders, who shot a 43. Ian Simonton (56), Cody Glass (58) and Connor Snyder (59) rounded out the results.
