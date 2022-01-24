Behind 28 points from Kelli Stewart, the Waverly Lady Tigers secured their second win in three days with a victory over Hillsboro Saturday afternoon. Bailey Vulgamore and Ava Little also finished with double figures as the Tigers offense exploded for 77 points in the 19-point victory.
“Kinda like we hit the nail on the head against Court House, you’re playing a Division II opponent, someone you can see in tournament time, so anytime you can get a win it helps you with seeding, which is right around the corner,” said Waverly head coach John Bonifield of the 77-58 victory. “I really like how our effort defensively, especially in the first half, was creating a little havoc and getting us in transition which we love to do.”
Waverly jumped out to a 7-2 lead with 4:08 to go in the first quarter. Waverly would push the lead to 12-7 before the Indians tied the game at 12-12. Stewart then scored with 1:20 left giving the Tigers a 14-12 lead. Waverly pushed the lead to 17-12 after the first quarter.
"Thursday was our first game in 10 days, and I thought we got more in a rhythm today. It’s a big win, and we’re going to enjoy this one,” mentioned Bonifield.
Hillsboro began the second quarter, scoring six of the first eight points, getting within a point of Waverly, 19-18. Stewart would put the Tigers up eight after she scored seven straight points to give the Tigers a 26-18 lead with 5:08 in the second quarter. Waverly would then take a 34-24 lead with 2:04 to go in the half before taking a 41-26 halftime lead.
“I really like how Kelli came out and asserted herself early, and Bailey and Ava — the big three for us. When they’re playing well, we like our chances, so it’s great to see. We got good production from Delaney (Tackett) today and Caris (Risner) off the bench, and all-in-all, it was a great day to be a Tiger.”
In a fast paced third quarter, Bailey Vulgamore scored the first five Tiger points, giving them a 46-24 lead. The Indians would cut the lead to 62-46 after three quarters. Hillsboro’s Gracie Dean would score with 5:53 to play in the game making it 65-52. However that was the closest the Indians could get, as the Tigers would score 12 of the next 18 points and go on to win 77-58.
“That’s a tournament type game. That’s what we told the girls, 'This is what you're going to see come sectional and hopefully district time, and get used to the physicality,' and we did a good job handling that today,” said Bonifield on the physicality of the game.
Statistically along with her 28 points, Stewart collected 14 rebounds and had six assists. Vulgamore finished the game with 19 points and a pair of assists. Ava Little scored 15 points connecting on three triples. Delaney Tackett scored seven points and collected seven rebounds. Caris Risner finished with six points, and Morgan Crabtree scored two points to round out the scoring.
For the Indians, Gracie Dean led them with 17 points and Blake Herdman scored 12. Waverly was 30-of-58 from the floor, connecting on seven trifectas, while Hillsboro was 22-52 and connected on 4 triples.
The Tigers had 29 rebounds while the Indians had 25. Waverly was 10-of-19 from the free throw line, and Hllsboro was 10-of-14. The Tigers had 13 steals and 16 assists in the victory.
Waverly improves to 11-4 on the season and will host Portsmouth West in Southern Ohio Conference Division II action Thursday evening.
BOX SCORE:
Jan. 22, 2022
Waverly 77 vs. Hillsboro 43
HHS - 12 14 20 12 - 58
WHS - 17 24 21 15 - 77
HILLSBORO (58) — Gracie Dean 4 1 6-6 17, Mya Bell 2 0 0-0 4, Rylie Scott 1 1 0-1 5, Sinai Roberts 1 0 0-0 2, Peighton Bledsoe 4 0 0-0 8, Brynn Bledsoe 3 1 0-0 9, Blake Hardman 3 1 3-5 12, Maddie Taylor 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 18 4 10-14 58.
WAVERLY (77) — Kelli Stewart 11 1 3-6 28, Ava Little 2 3 2-5 15, Morgan Crabtree 1 0 0-0 2, Bailey Vulgamore 5 2 3-6 19, Delaney Tackett 2 1 0-0 7, Caris Risner 2 0 2-2 6, Aubree Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23 7 10-19 77.
