After the first week of the boys varsity tennis season, the Waverly Tigers are off to a 3-0 start.
This spring's roster includes returning players Penn Morrison, a two-time state tennis tournament player, along with Mark Stulley, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert, who return with district tournament experience, and Landon Shiland. Newcomers include Cade Carroll, Sam Walsh, Nate Welsh, Brock Adams, Carson Moore and Cam McKenzie.
The Waverly Tigers played a rare double header on Monday night in chilly temperatures against the New Boston Glenwood Tigers, winning both matches by scores of 5-0.
On Tuesday, they traveled to Portsmouth West and beat the hosting Senators 5-0.
Playing No. 1 singles, Penn Morrison won 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Mark Stulley followed the trend with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Carson Moore played No. 3 singles and won 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert won 6-0, 6-0. Sam Walsh and Cade Carroll played No. 2 doubles and won 6-1, 6-1.
Waverly coach Matt Morrison said his team was off to a good start with the six new players learning the game quickly. Of the six, three are freshmen, including Cade Carroll, Carson Moore and Sam Walsh.
"Having three freshmen in the starting lineup is great," said Morrison. "Sam has been playing for a while in the summers with us and knows what he’s doing already. Carson is coming along quickly and has some experience as well. He got a nice win tonight at West against a pretty seasoned player, so we were really encouraged by his play. Cade just started this year and is athletic and filling a spot nicely."
Morrison said practices so far have been good, except for the wind, with a lot of guys pushing each other while playing each other.
We still have some challenge matches among our own team to go also, so it’s fun to watch guys play for a spot on the lineup," said Morrison.
"The success of the basketball team was awesome this year. Hats off to Coach (Travis) Robertson and the team! But it did keep three of our best guys (Penn Morrison, Mark Stulley and Caden Nibert) off the court a few weeks longer than usual, so we’re still knocking off rust, but we’ll get there."
Morrison is expecting another outstanding year from his tennis players, saying, "This team is fun to be around and guys are willing to listen and be coached; so that’s what it’s about, right?"
Waverly will take on Portsmouth Clay at home on Monday night.
