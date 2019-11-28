In each year of their five-year program history, the Waverly Lady Tigers have continued to make history and achieve milestones on the soccer field.
This season's team accomplishment was winning the program's first-ever Southern Ohio Conference soccer title. With that strong season, junior Loren Moran played her way to the highest of honors, securing Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year and Second Team All-Ohio in Division II.
With a foot injury keeping Waverly's Zoiee Smith out of the lineup for much of the season, Loren Moran carried a large portion of the scoring load early, leading her to secure Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year honors.
It is Moran's first appearance on the All-Ohio list, but it is the fourth year in a row for the Lady Tigers to have a player achieve All-Ohio Second Team. Graduate Courtney Boyer achieved Second Team All-Ohio status in back-to-back seasons of 2017 and 2018. And graduate Hannah McAllister was the first All-Ohioan for Waverly in the program's second year in existence after the 2016 season.
Regarding league competition, Waverly and Wheelersburg tied for the SOC title with matching records of 7-1, splitting contests with each other. Wheelersburg won the first meeting with Waverly at Raidiger Field, 3-2, but the Lady Tigers came back to get Wheelersburg at Ed Miller Stadium, winning 4-1.
After winning a sectional semifinal game, Waverly finished the year at 14-4 overall, falling to Warren in a sectional final 1-0 loss. The Lady Tigers held Warren scoreless until late in the game.
Moran was joined by seven teammates on the First Team All-SOC list. They included Zoiee Smith, who returned in time to help the Lady Tigers defeat Wheelersburg in their second meeting to force the league tie, as well as Michaela Rhoads, Amelia Willis, Kylee Murphy, Alexis Murphy, Kylie Smith and goalkeeper Anna Jordan.
The First Team selections from the other league schools include: Wheelersburg's Jordan Jennings, Lani Irwin, Chelsee Steele, Morgan Bivens, Laney Eller, Alaina Keeney, Jocelyn Tilley, and Allie Vallance; Minford's Haley Knore, Ali Brumfield, Hannah Tolle and Sarah Bender; Ironton St. Joseph's Emma Whaley, Laikon Unger, Bella Whaley and Chloe Sheridan; Northwest's Eva Reyes and Ellie Curtis; West's Brooke Kazee; Valley's Lucie Ashkettle.
Three Lady Tigers lead the selections for the SOC Second Team, including Lydia Brown, Kaylee Spencer and Brooke Elliott. The Second Team selections for other league schools included Wheelersburg's Annie Coriell, Emma Saltsman and Kylan Darnell; Minford's Alyssa Coriell and Makayla Watters; Ironton St. Joseph's Kaitlyn Sheridan and Aubrey Sutton; Northwest's Kayley Hamilton; West's Lexy Quirasco and Preslee Jenkins.
Wheelersburg's Morgan Bivens was named Defensive Player of the Year, while West's Tom Hoggard was named SOC Coach of the Year.
For the season, the Lady Tigers produced a prolific 4.2 goals per match, which is well above the national average, according to Max Preps. Waverly's 2.4 assists per match is also well above the national average, as are the team steals (347) and team shots (341). Defensively, the Tigers were better than the national average as well, surrendering 1.125 goals against. Goalie saves by Anna Jordan stood at 6.7 per game.
Moran, who was also First Team All-Southeast District in Division II, led the way for the Lady Tigers in scoring, assists and corner kicks. She tallied 25 goals, 15 assists and 38 corner kicks. She averaged 1.5 goals per game and played in all 18 games. Moran also led the team in shots with 103 taken during the season. She connected on both penalty kicks she attempted. Moran was second on the team in steals with 44.
Amelia Willis and Michaela Rhoads, who were each Second Team All-Southeast District, were at the top of the statistical categories as well. Willis was second in goals scored for Waverly, producing 22 goals and 10 assists. Willis was second on the team in steals with 44. Rhoads led the way in steals with 78, adding 6 corner kicks and 3 goals.
Anna Jordan was First Team All-SOC and Honorable Mention All-Southeast District. Keeper Anna Jordan returned from an ACL injury during her junior year and manned the goal all season long. In 136 shots on goal by the opposition, Jordan produced 114 saves and only had 18 goals against her. Opponents took 5 penalty kicks throughout the season. Jordan stopped 3 of the 5.
Defender Alexis Murphy was also First Team All-SOC and Honorable Mention All-District. She followed with 43 steals. She also scored a goal.
Despite playing a shortened season, Zoiee Smith was named First Team All-SOC. She averaged 1.6 goals per game in her return. Smith produced 22 shots and 8 goals in a season that included five games.
Kylie Smith, another First Team All-SOC selection, had 4 goals and was second on the team in assists with 13. She took 1 corner kick and had 28 steals.
Kylee Murphy, also a First Team All-SOC honoree, had 33 steals and 19 shots resulting in two goals.
For the SOC Second Team Lady Tigers, Lydia Brown finished with 33 steals. Brooke Elliott had 11 shots, 4 goals, 2 assists and 6 steals. Kaylee Spencer recorded 10 steals.
Spencer, Elliott and Jordan will all be graduating in the spring, leaving spots to be filled by returning or new players joining the ranks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.