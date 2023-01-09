Playing back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference Division II contests, the Eastern Eagles recorded a split in weekend action. On Friday night, they fell at South Webster by a score of 70-40. Then on Saturday night, they returned home to make up a postponed game with Oak Hill, winning 54-48.

In Friday’s road game at South Webster, it was hard for the Eagles to combat the balanced scoring effort of the Jeeps as three players combined to score 21 of the team’s 23 points in the opening quarter. Eastern was led by senior Neil Leist, who had seven of his team’s 14 in the first quarter.


