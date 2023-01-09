Playing back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference Division II contests, the Eastern Eagles recorded a split in weekend action. On Friday night, they fell at South Webster by a score of 70-40. Then on Saturday night, they returned home to make up a postponed game with Oak Hill, winning 54-48.
In Friday’s road game at South Webster, it was hard for the Eagles to combat the balanced scoring effort of the Jeeps as three players combined to score 21 of the team’s 23 points in the opening quarter. Eastern was led by senior Neil Leist, who had seven of his team’s 14 in the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same, as the Jeeps put up 20 points, while limiting the Eagles to nine to create a 43-23 lead at the half. Neil Leist led Eastern again with five points in the period.
Eastern was able to slow South Webster’s scoring in the second half, but still couldn’t match the output of the Jeeps. South Webster generated 27 points in the second half, while the Eagles produced 17.
Neil Leist was the only player to finish in double figures for the Eagles, leading the way with 17 points. Brewer Tomlison was knocking on the door, ending his night with nine points.
The Jeeps had four players finish in double figures as Tyler Sommer had 21, Will Collins added 15, Eli Roberts produced 14 and Jaren Lower had 10.
Returning to action Saturday evening at home, the Eagles avenged their early season loss at Oak Hill by defeating the Oaks 54-48.
Eastern started with balance as six different players scored in the opening quarter, putting the Eagles ahead 17-13.
The second quarter was a key to victory for the Eagles as they outscored the Oaks 16-3 to take a 33-16 advantage at the break. It was a balanced effort again, as five Eagles combined to score those points.
Oak Hill cut into the lead some in the third quarter, but the Eagles still held a double digit advantage, 43-29. Tucker Leist had a pair of three-pointers for EHS to lead the charge.
The comeback bid by the Oaks came up short in the final quarter. Eastern connected on 5-of-9 free throws with Jace White going a perfect 3-for-3, as he scored seven of Eastern’s 11 points. Oak Hill’s Gavin Howell produced nine of his team’s 19.
In the 54-48 victory, Eastern was led by White with 15 points and Tucker Leist with 12 points. Oak Hill was paced by Aidan Hall with 12 and Howell with 11.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SOC II. The Eagles traveled to Northwest for another SOC II contest Tuesday evening. Then they will go to New Hope in Circleville for a non-league game Friday night.
