On Tuesday, March 29, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its final list of All-Ohio honorees for the 2021-2022 basketball season.
Pike County was well-represented on the teams, led by Waverly Head Boys Basketball Coach Travis Robertson, who was named Division II Coach of the Year for the entire state. His son and Pike County’s all-time leading boys basketball scorer, Trey Robertson was named First Team All-Ohio in Division II, while teammate Will Futhey was named Honorable Mention in Division II.
The other Pike County representative to be chosen to a “team” by the committee of sportswriters was Western senior Kolten Miller, who was named Third Team All-Ohio in Division IV. His teammate Noah Whitt was an Honorable Mention selection. The Piketon Redstreaks also had two seniors, Levi Gullion and Tra Swayne, tabbed Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division III.
On the girls side, Waverly’s Kelli Stewart and Eastern’s Abby Cochenour led the way by receiving Special Mention in their respective divisions, while two Western juniors, Kenzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse, were Honorable Mention.
The following sections include more details to recap the seasons and awards for the Waverly, Western, Piketon and Eastern boys and girls varsity basketball teams. They are included in order by finish, either in tournament play or record-wise.
WAVERLY BOYS: 23-5, 15-1 SOC II
It was a special year for the Waverly Tigers who played their way to the state tournament with relentless defense and a “never give up” attitude.
Along the way, the Tigers captured the Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball title for the first time since 2007, their sixth straight sectional championship, their first district championship since 2012 and first regional championship since 1970. Waverly’s run came to an end in the Division II state semifinal at the University of Dayton, as the Tigers fell 58-43 to the Gates Mills Gilmour Academy Lancers.
Waverly Head Basketball Coach Travis Robertson, who was in his 15th year of leading the Tigers with a coaching record of 217-134, received the highest honor of the All-Ohio selections, earning Coach of the Year (COY) in Division II for the entire state of Ohio. Robertson was also D2 Co-Coach of the Year for the Southeast District, sharing with Joe B. Stewart of McClain, District 14 Division II COY, and Southern Ohio Conference Division II COY. Assistant coaches this season under Robertson included Willie Hobbs, Bill Hoover, Garland Stiltner, Lakiem Lockery, Colton Salyers, and Michael Goodman.
“This season has been special in many ways,” said Coach Robertson when he learned of the All-Ohio honors. “These awards can and should be celebrated by our entire team. This group has accomplished so much this year, and I’m not sure they understand yet, but it is pretty incredible. They have made their coach, families, school and community extremely proud to be Tigers.”
Coach Robertson’s senior son Trey Robertson was named First Team All-Ohio for the second time after receiving the same honor as a junior, following his Third Team All-Ohio selection as a sophomore.
Trey Robertson, listed as a 5-foot, 11-inch guard, found himself surrounded and hounded constantly by multiple defenders throughout the season. During the D2 state semifinal against Gilmour Academy, Robertson found himself being boxed in by four players at times. He still managed to generate 19 points by driving around, under and through defenders.
Robertson finished the year by scoring an average of 25.8 points per game (ppg), 6.5 assists per game (apg), 5.3 rebounds per game (rpg) and 3 steals per game (spg). He shot 84 percent from the free throw line, 44 percent from 3-point land, and 55 percent from 2-point range. He finishes his Waverly High School career with 2,072 points scored. Robertson will also qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Record Book for three-point shots made in a career. Robertson ended with 258 triples, which works out to be 774 of his 2,072 points.
In all, Trey Robertson was named Division II Southeast District Player of the Year (POY), First Team All-Southeast District, First Team District 14 in Division II, D14 POY and will be the district’s North/South Game representative for Division II, First Team All-SOC II, and SOC II POY.
In the post, Waverly’s 6-5 senior Will Futhey gobbled up a lot of rebounds, especially during the tournament run, and turned them into putback buckets for big points. Futhey nearly averaged a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 9 rebounds per game. He also snagged 2 steals a game and shot 65 percent from the field.
Futhey’s honors for the year include Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division II, Second Team All-Southeast District in Division II, First Team District 14, and First Team All-SOC II.
Waverly’s 5-10 senior guard Mark Stulley, a defensive stopper for the Tigers, finished with 5 ppg, 5 apg, and 2 spg. He was named co-SOC II Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with Minford’s Trenton Zimmerman. Stulley was also First Team All-SOC II, Third Team All-Southeast District, and Honorable Mention District 14.
Senior Wade Futhey and junior Hudson Kelly were both named Second Team All-SOC II.
WESTERN BOYS: 24-3, 12-2 SOC I
From start to finish, it is safe to say the Western Indians had a fantastic basketball season.
Western began the year by winning eight straight games. After dropping back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference Division I games, Western never lost again until the Division IV regional final against Berlin Hiland, suffering a 56-46 defeat. The final game of the regular season was the one that clinched a share of the SOC I title for the Indians, when they defeated Symmes Valley 47-42 in a defensive thriller.
A core group of seniors — Kolten Miller, Noah Whitt and Reed Brewster — led the postseason award list. Kolten Miller, Noah Whitt and Coach Doug Williams collected the top awards.
Williams received three coaching awards. He was District 14 Coach of the Year (COY) in Division IV. There was a three-way tie in the Southeast District for Division IV COY, so Williams shared the honors with Alvin Carpenter of Symmes Valley and Craig Tackett of Lucasville Valley. Williams and Carpenter also were also Co-Coaches of the Year in the SOC I.
Miller, a 6-2 senior guard, averaged 14.7 points per game (ppg), 6.3 rebounds per game (rpg), 2.9 assists per game (apg), and 1.2 steals per game (spg). Miller was named Third Team All-Ohio in Division IV, First Team All-Southeast District, Second Team District 14 and First Team All-SOC I.
Senior teammate Noah Whitt, a 6-0 senior, emerged as Western’s second leading player statistically, nearly matching Miller’s scoring output and surpassing him in steals. Whitt finished the year by producing 13.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, and 2.4 spg. For his efforts, Whitt was named SOC I Player of the Year, as well as First Team All-SOC I, Second Team All-Southeast District in Division IV, and First Team District 14 in Division IV.
Point guard Reed Brewster, a 5-10 senior, averaged less than a turnover a game, which Coach Williams said was nearly unheard of. Offensively, Brewster averaged 7.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3 apg, and 1.7 spg. He, too, elevated his scoring output after his junior season. Brewster was named Second Team All-SOC I. Third Team All-Southeast District, and Honorable Mention District 14.
Western’s post player, 6-2 junior Chase Carter, joined the team this season after transferring from Eastern, and averaged 10.4 points per game, 5.3 rpg, 2 apg, and 1.2 spg. He was named First Team All-SOC I and Special Mention All-Southeast District Division IV.
Freshman Drew Haggy, who started all season long, served as a defensive stopper primarily, but provided some much needed scoring during the tournament run. He received Second Team All-SOC I honors.
WAVERLY GIRLS: 16-8, 10-6 SOC II
For the second straight season, the Waverly Lady Tigers played their way into the Division II district tournament and nearly fought their way into the district championship game, before ultimately falling 66-58 to Fairfield Union in the semifinal round.
Two juniors and a senior led the way in postseason honors, along with Mark Hannah, who was chosen Division II Assistant Coach of the Year by District 14 of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA).
After being a key contributor off the bench the past two seasons, 5-10 junior Kelli Stewart emerged as Waverly’s leading scorer and rebounder with the ability to handle the ball as well as play in the paint.
Stewart averaged 18.0 points per game (ppg), 9.3 rebounds per game (rpg), 2.8 assists per game (apg), 2.9 steals per game (spg), 1.6 blocks per game (bpg), and 4.0 deflections per game (dpg). For her efforts, Stewart received Special Mention All-Ohio in Division II, First Team All-Southeast District in Division II, First Team District 14 in Division II and First Team All-SOC Division II.
Bailey Vulgamore, a 5-9 junior, moved into the Waverly district from Piketon. She finished her first year as a Lady Tiger by averaging 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 2.5 spg, 1.5 bpg, and 4.5 dpg. For her efforts, Vulgamore was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio and Second Team All-Southeast District in Division II, Second Team District 14 Division II and Second Team All-SOC II.
Wrapping up Waverly’s awards for the season was 5-8 senior Ava Little, who finished by averaging 9.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.4 spg, 1.0 bpg, and 3.0 dpg. Little was named Third Team All-Southeast District in Division II, Honorable Mention District 14 and Second Team All-SOC II.
PIKETON BOYS: 14-10, 10-4 SVC
After losing 65 to 70 percent of their scoring to graduation, the Piketon Redstreaks came into the 2021-22 basketball season with a lot of unknowns.
By the end of the year, they had played their way into second place in the Scioto Valley Conference standings. The Redstreaks won their opening Division II sectional tournament game over Huntington, 60-47, before losing in the sectional final, 37-28, to eventual district champion Wheelersburg.
Two seniors, Tra Swayne and Levi Gullion, produced very similar statistics to lead the charge for Piketon. They both were named Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division III.
Swayne, a 6-3 senior, took on a lot of the ball handling duties, and finished by averaging 12.6 points per game (ppg), 4.8 rebounds per game (rpg), 3.7 assists per game (apg), 1.6 steals per game (spg) and shot 34 percent from 3-point land. Along with being Honorable Mention All-Ohio, Swayne was named Second Team All-Southeast District in Division III, Third Team District 14 in Division III and First Team All-SVC.
Levi Gullion, a 6-3 senior who was a First Team All-Ohioan and Division V Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the state in football, took the court and averaged 12.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.4 spg. He also shot 38 percent from 3-point range. Along with his Honorable Mention All-Ohio status, Gullion was Second Team All-Southeast District, Second Team District 14 and Second Team All-SVC.
Brady Coreno, a 6-2 senior, who battled injuries throughout his previous three seasons, was named Honorable Mention All-Southeast District and Honorable Mention All-SVC. Senior teammate Kydan Potts, also 6-2, was Honorable Mention All-SVC as well. Sophomore teammate Brent McGuire, also 6-2, broke into the senior-loaded starting lineup and was recognized as Honorable Mention District 14 in Division III.
WESTERN GIRLS: 11-11, 8-6 SOC I
With a pair of juniors leading the charge, Western completed a winning girls basketball campaign.
Juniors Kenzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse ended the year with very similar statistics with Ferneau averaging 12.8 points per game and Rittenhouse finishing at 12.2 points per game.
Those two players nearly had matching postseason awards, as both were Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division IV, Second Team All-Southeast District Division II and First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference Division I. Ferneau also collected Honorable Mention in the District 14 Division IV awards.
Western senior Taylor Grooms was honored by being named Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the SOC I, sharing the award with Notre Dame’s Annie Dettwiller.
PIKETON GIRLS: 7-16, 4-10 SVC
As a team with just one senior, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks found themselves in a number of close games throughout the season.
Leading the charge statistically was 5-7 junior Jazzlyn Lamerson, who averaged 15.5 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, 2.7 steals per game and 1.5 assists per game. Lamerson was awarded Third Team All-Southeast District in Division III, Third Team District 14 in Division III and First Team All-Scioto Valley Conference.
Post player Natalie Cooper was named Honorable Mention All-SVC, as well as Honorable Mention in District 14. Junior Addison Johnson was also Honorable Mention All-SVC. Junior Kennedy Jenkins was named Special Mention All-Southeast District in Division III.
EASTERN GIRLS: 5-19, 0-16 SOC I
Senior twins Abby and Addision Cochenour led the charge for the Eastern Lady Eagles on the court with freshman Cylie Weaver following statistically.
Abby Cochenour, a 1,000-point scorer, was named Special Mention All-Ohio in Division IV after generating 23.2 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game and 3.7 steals per game. She shot 44 percent from the field and 78 percent from the line. Along with her All-Ohio award, Cochenour was named First Team All-Southeast District in Division IV, Second Team District 14 in Division IV, and Second Team All-SOC II.
Addison Cochenour grabbed her 1,000th rebound during the season, as she turned in an average of 17 rebounds per game. Addison also increased her scoring this year, finishing at 8.6 points per game, as well as three steals and two assists per game, while shooting 40 percent from the field. Addison Cochenour was Special Mention All-Southeast District in Division IV, Third Team District in Division IV, and First Team All-SOC II.
Freshman Cylie Weaver was tabbed Honorable Mention in District 14 to complete the awards.
EASTERN BOYS: 5-19, 2-14 SOC II
For the Eastern Eagles, 6-3 junior guard Neil Leist led the way in post-season awards, receiving Honorable Mention All-Southeast District in Division IV, Third Team District 14 Division IV and First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference Division II.
Teammate Brennen Slusher, a 6-0 senior, was Honorable Mention District 14 in Division IV and Second Team All-SOC II.
