WAVERLY — On Saturday morning, Sept. 10, with the fog sitting in the Scioto River Valley, cross country runners descended on Bristol Park for the annual Waverly Tiger Invitational.

In what could potentially be a race to watch in the Southern Ohio Conference high school boys competition, the Waverly Tigers edged the Northwest Mohawks. Waverly’s team score of 27 was one point lower than Northwest’s 28, giving the Tigers the win.

