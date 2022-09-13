With Waverly senior Mitch Green leading the way at the start of the Waverly Tiger Invitational boys cross country race, he is being followed by a pack of runners. Pike County representatives who can be seen in this photo are Eastern’s Aiden Werner and Garrett Cody (behind Werner), Western’s Luke Smith, and Waverly’s Carson Kittaka, Dallas Downs, Jeremiah Smith, Sam Walsh and Max Monroe (Walsh and Monroe are behind Green).
WAVERLY — On Saturday morning, Sept. 10, with the fog sitting in the Scioto River Valley, cross country runners descended on Bristol Park for the annual Waverly Tiger Invitational.
In what could potentially be a race to watch in the Southern Ohio Conference high school boys competition, the Waverly Tigers edged the Northwest Mohawks. Waverly’s team score of 27 was one point lower than Northwest’s 28, giving the Tigers the win.
Waverly senior Mitch Green led the charge individually, running away with the title, by finishing the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16:58. He was followed by Eastern freshman Aiden Werner, who finished in 17:55.
They were followed by a trio of Northwest runners and Eastern’s Garrett Cody. Northwest junior Boston Wolfe was third (18:39), Cody secured fourth (19:15), Northwest senior Michael Wamsley was fifth (19:27), and his teammate junior Brady Ruby was sixth (20:04).
Four Tigers came in next, led by junior Carson Kittaka, who crossed the line seventh in 20:19. Kittaka was followed by sophomore Dallas Downs (eighth, 20:25), freshman Max Monroe (ninth, 20:49) and sophomore Sam Walsh (10th, 20:55).
Eastern freshman Jubal Bevins was next, securing 11th in 21:13. He was followed by two more Northwest runners, junior Eragorn Elkins (12th, 21:28) and freshman Jared Copas (13th, 21:39).
Waverly freshmen Jeremiah Miller (14th, 22:00) and Hudson Cook (15th, 23:14) wrapped up the placements for the Tigers.
Western junior Luke Smith represented his school by crossing the line 16th in 24:52.
Two more Northwest runners completed the field: freshmen Peyton Wolfe (17th, 25:52) and Maddix Spriggs (18th, 33:46).
In the high school girls competition, Waverly finished with a perfect score of 15, claiming the first five scoring spots. Northwest was the runner-up team with 50 points.
Waverly freshman Mallory Roberts claimed the individual victory, running the course in 22:29. Sophomore teammate Hadlee Cisco was the runner-up, ending her run in 23:46. Those two were followed by Eastern freshman Gracie Long, who secured third in 23:57.
Pike County runners claimed the next five spots. Waverly senior Julia Clark was fourth in 25:03, followed by Eastern freshman Josie Ware (fifth, 25:21), Waverly senior Olivia Russell (sixth, 25:30), Waverly freshman Quinn Shaffer (seventh, 25:34) and Waverly freshman Ava Robertson (eighth, 26:07).
Completing the field for Waverly were sophomore Carly Dixon (11th, 29:59) and freshman Nev Bolin (16th, 38:06). Eastern freshman Christene Eling was 14th in 32:56.
The other six runners came from Northwest. Junior Ashley Cantrell was ninth (27:13), followed by senior Marli Marcum (10th, 27:13), sophomore Claire Newman (12th, 31:51), senior Akira Ramey (13th, 32:03), sophomore Bailey Kingrey (15th, 34:29), and junior Alayna Bazler (17th, 39:32).
In the junior high boys competition, Northwest was the only team with enough runners to generate a score, finishing with 19 points. Northwest’s Ivan Ealey won the race in a time of 12:47.
For Waverly, Slade McGraw was the lone representative for his team, finishing fourth in the two-mile race in 13:46.
For Eastern, Dawson Cody claimed fifth in 13:47 with teammate Landen Durham finishing sixth two seconds behind him. Storm Jennings was the next Eagle across the line, securing eighth in 14:29. Aiden Lykins wrapped up the placements for Eastern, ending his run 14th in 17:27.
Portsmouth Clay also had four runners competing in the race, while Scioto Christian had one.
In the junior high girls competition, Eastern was the only team with enough runners to generate a score, finishing with 15 points.
Eastern’s Haylie Daniels finished second overall in 14:48. She was followed by teammates Lily Durham (fifth, 18:04), Abby Dawson (sixth, 18:28), Kelly Wolford (ninth, 20:04), and Emilee Dunlap (11th, 23:20).
Waverly’s Paisley Turner won the girls race, finishing in a time of 14:05. Teammate Madison Legg finished fourth in 17:28.
Eastern and Waverly will both be back in action Saturday, Sept. 17 on Eastern’s home course in the Beaver Eastern Invitational. The morning will start with the junior high girls race at 9:30 a.m., followed by junior high boys at 10 a.m., high school girls at 10:30 a.m., high school boys at 11:15 a.m., elementary at 12 p.m. and then the awards ceremony at 12:20 p.m.
