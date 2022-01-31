Stepping out of conference competition, the Waverly Tigers won their ninth game in a row Saturday night, taking down the Miami Trace Panthers 65-54.
The road victory saw the Tigers improve to 14-3 overall and also gave them a win against Division II competition. Miami Trace could potentially be a sectional or district tournament foe for the Tigers in a few weeks, depending on how the teams are seeded in the upcoming draw.
Waverly had to use a big fourth quarter to get out of Fayette County with the victory over the hosting Panthers. Miami Trace junior big man Andrew Guthrie, listed at 6-foot, 8-inches and 270 pounds, did his best to keep the Tigers from leaving with the win. Guthrie led all scorers with 33 points.
Waverly was able to offset Guthrie's scoring with the combo of seniors Trey Robertson and Will Futhey, who finished with 28 and 23 points respectively. The rest of the Tigers who logged minutes did their jobs as well.
Futhey had a strong start, scoring nine of Waverly's 15 points in the opening quarter, while Robertson had the other six. Defensively, Waverly limited the Panthers to just four points, which proved to be crucial down the stretch.
The second and third quarters saw Miami Trace outscore Waverly 38-27, bringing the game to a 42-42 tie as the contest moved to the fourth quarter.
Waverly put together a fourth-quarter push, outdueling the Panthers 23-12. Trey Robertson generated 11 of those points, including a 7-of-9 performance from the foul line. Braylon Robertson connected on a three-pointer and added a free throw. Will Futhey and Penn Morrison added four points each as well to help the Tigers complete the 65-54 win.
The Tigers were set to square off with in-county Southern Ohio Conference Division II opponent Eastern on Tuesday evening at home in the downtown gymnasium. Waverly will also be home Friday night to face the Portsmouth West Senators. Entering those games, Waverly stands at 11-1 in SOC II play.
BOX SCORE:
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
Waverly 65 @ Miami Trace 54
WHS - 15 14 13 23 - 65
MTHS - 4 19 19 12 - 54
WAVERLY (65) — Mark Stulley 1 0 1-2 3, Trey Robertson 7 2 8-10 28, Braylon Robertson 0 2 1-2 7, Penn Morrison 2 0 0-0 4, Will Futhey 10 3-4 23, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20 4 13-18 65.
MIAMI TRACE (54) — Hayden Hunter 2 0 0-0 4, Eli Flichman 2 1 1-2 8, Garrett Guess 0 0 0-0 0, Brady Armstrong 0 1 0-0 3, Bryson Osborne 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Bodecker 2 0 0-0 4, Bryson Sheets 1 0 0-0 2, Andrew Guthrie 11 2 5-9 33, TOTALS 18 4 6-11 54.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.