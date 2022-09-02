In front of a packed crowd at Raidiger Field, the Waverly Tigers took on the Unioto Shermans for their first home game of the season. The visiting Shermans used a big fourth quarter as the Tigers suffered their first defeat of the season falling 48-27.

Unioto began the game with the ball and scored with 8:56 in the first quarter when Newton Hoops found Maddox Fox for a 32-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.

