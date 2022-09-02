In front of a packed crowd at Raidiger Field, the Waverly Tigers took on the Unioto Shermans for their first home game of the season. The visiting Shermans used a big fourth quarter as the Tigers suffered their first defeat of the season falling 48-27.
Unioto began the game with the ball and scored with 8:56 in the first quarter when Newton Hoops found Maddox Fox for a 32-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.
Unioto then took a 12-0 lead after they returned an interception back for a touchdown with 6:45 in the opening quarter. The Shermans then recovered a squib kick on the ensuing kick, and scored a few plays later, taking an 18-0 lead.
Waverly got on the board with 11:30 left in the second quarter when Mason Kelly found Wyatt Crabtree for an 11-yard TD pass. Jase Hurd then scored with 3:27 in the half on a 2-yard touchdown run and after a successful two point conversion the Tigers cut the lead to 18-15.
Unioto would then take a 26-15 lead with 1:53 left in the half as they scored on the ensuing drive.
Jase Hurd then cut the lead to a possession 26-21 when he scored on a 4-yard TD run with 23.6 left in the half. Waverly took the lead 27-26 when Kelly found Hudson Kelly for a 47-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. That lead would stay after three quarters.
Unioto retook the lead 34-27 when Matt Griffin scored from 11 yards out with 5:03 left in the game. Unioto then scored with 2:42 left in the game to take a 41-27 lead, before adding a touchdown with 1:42 left to play, as the Tigers fell 48-27.
Waverly will look to bounce back next Friday when they host the Chillicothe Cavaliers.
