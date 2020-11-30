Getting the basketball season underway with a Saturday night road battle, the Western Indians suffered a 61-50 defeat at the hands of the Southeastern Panthers.
The Panthers got off to a strong start, doubling Western’s first-half output to go up 40-20 at the break. Southeastern started by claiming a 17-11 lead in the opening quarter, led by Derek Wheeler’s six points. For the Indians, Riley Beekman led the charge, providing five of the 11, while Kolten Miller, Colton Montgomery, and Noah Whitt each provided two points.
The second quarter saw Montgomery add four points, Miller provide three and Whitt provide a bucket to account for nine total points. The Indians found themselves down by 20 at the break.
Coming out of the break, the Indians were inspired, outscoring the Panthers 20-11 to cut the lead down to 51-40 by the end of the frame. Montgomery led the way with seven points, including a triple. Whitt, Beekman and Reed Brewster all provided trifectas as well.
Western couldn’t pull closer, as each team put up 10 points in the final eight minutes. Brewster and Miller both connected on three-point shots, while Whitt and Montgomery added one basket each, as the Indians fell 61-50.
For Western, Colton Montgomery led the scoring attack and provided 15, Noah Whitt had 11, and Miller provided 10.
For Southeastern, Wheeler finished with 15 points, followed by Cameron Hall with nine points.
BOX SCORE
WHS;-;11;9;20;10;-;50
SEHS;-;17;23;11;10;-;61
WESTERN (50) — Reed Brewster 0 2 0-0 6, Kolten Miller 0 2 4-4 10, Colton Montgomery 6 1 0-5 15, Noah Whitt 4 1 0-0 11, Riley Beekman 1 1 3-6 8, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Teed 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 7 7-15 50.
SOUTHEASTERN (61) — Aaron Evans 1 0 0-0 2, Luke Corcoran 2 1 0-1 7, Derek Wheeler 6 1 0-3 15, Parker George 2 1 4-4 11, Aiden Estep 4 0 0-2 8, Cameron Hall 1 1 4-6 9, Ashton Allman 4 0 0-0 8, Mikey Nusser 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 2 0 4 9-20 61.
