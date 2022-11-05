JACKSON - The Jackson Ironmen secured their tenth victory of the season and punched their ticket to the sei\mifinal round of the OHSAA Region 11 Playoffs with a 41-7 win over the Granville Blue Aces Friday night, at Alumni Stadium, in Jackson.

The Ironmen’s next opponent will be Bishop Watterson High School out of Columbus. Bishop Watterson advanced to the semifinals by defeating London. The location for the semifinal game will be a neutral field, but is yet to be announced by the OHSAA.


