On the radars of professional scouts throughout his baseball career at Piketon High School, Zachary David Farmer had all of the intangibles for a long baseball career professionally after college.
But Farmer didn’t have the opportunity to live out those dreams, after succumbing to acute myeloid leukemia on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, just days after his 21st birthday.
As he was battling through the disease that eventually took his life, Farmer was searching for ways to make an impact on his community. Now family and friends have formed an organization to help others financially as they battle various forms of cancer.
A long remembered and shared quote from Farmer’s battle with cancer adorns the race flyer and t-shirt that participants will receive with their registration fee. It reads, “I was given this life because I’m strong enough to handle it.”
The Zach Farmer Cancer Assistance Foundation (found online at zachfarmerfoundation.com) works to raise funds and promote initiatives to help those who need it most. The endeavors are aimed at easing the burden of those battling cancer in Pike, Ross, Scioto, Jackson, and Highland counties. Volunteer opportunities are available and more information can be learned by visiting the website or the Facebook page.
The first fundraising event for the organization slated for Saturday, June 27 at 8 a.m. with the inaugural Zach Farmer 5K and Kids Fun Run set to take the streets of Piketon. The race will begin and end at Piketon High School. Those interested in participating can register at tristateracer.com or pick up a form at Ritchie’s Marketplace.
The cost is $20 for pre-registration for the race and $12 for the Kids Fun Run with guaranteed shirts for those registered by Monday, June 22. Race day registration with no guaranteed shirt costs $25, or it costs $5 to race without getting a shirt.
Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers, as well as the top three males and females in each age group. The age groups include 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70-plus.
Zach Farmer’s nephew, Seth, has been blazing his own athletic trail as an NAIA All-American in track and cross country at Shawnee State University. Seth Farmer is looking forward to running in the inaugural race.
“As a runner, I think this is a great event serving a great purpose,” said Seth Farmer. “It gives people the chance to get out and be active, while serving a great cause that puts 100 percent of the earnings back into our community for the people who need it most.”
Officers for the Zach Farmer Cancer Assistance Foundation include Gene Bumgardner (president), Kim Bennett (vice president), Kim Moore (treasurer), Christine Brabson (secretary) and Larry Farmer (Zach’s father). For more information, contact one of those individuals or send an email to zachfarmerfoundation@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.