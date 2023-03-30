Tuesday was a chilly night with the breeze adding an additional element of cold. Yet, four high school track teams battled the elements for an early tune-up at Waverly High School's Raidiger Field. They included hosting Waverly, Piketon, Eastern and Valley.
The following sections include results for the Pike County boys and girls teams.
WAVERLY GIRLS
Katy Helton won shot put (28-feet, 3-inches) and discus (75-9). In the high jump, Hallie Oyer cleared 4-4 for second, while Leah Lambert was fourth at 4-0.
Paige O'Bryant won the 200 meter dash in 27.9 seconds, followed by teammate Sadie Royster second, (30.4) and Avery Nathan (fourth, 30.7).
Royster won the 400 meter dash (1:08.3), while Olivia Russell was third (1:08.68), followed by Rachel Remy in fourth (1:11).
Leah Walters won the 300 meter hurdles (1:00.2) and was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (21.2). Leah Lambert was third in the 100-meter hurdles (19.16).
Mallory Roberts won the 1600 meter run (6:06), followed by teammates Hadlee Cisco (second, 6:09) and Ava Robertson (third, 6:28). Quinn Shaffer was second in the 800-meter run (2:55), while Carly Dixon was second in the 3,200-meter run (16:26).
Aerian Tackett won the 100 meter dash in 13.2 seconds, while Rachel Remy was fifth (14.72).
The 4x100-meter (55.1 seconds) and 4x200-meter teams (2:03.7) also won their events. The 4x400-meter crew finished second in 4:57.
WAVERLY BOYS
The Tigers loaded up in several events with three individuals placing in the 100-meter dash, the 1,600-meter run and the 400-meter dash.
Seniors Alex Stoller and Mitch Green led the way individually. Stoller won the 100-meter dash in 11.2 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 24.19. Senior teammate Wyatt Crabtree joined him in both, taking third in the 100-meter dash (11.47) and second in the 200-meter dash (24.58). Nico Feijoo was second in the 100-meter race (11.47).
Green won the 400-meter dash in 52.73 seconds and the 800-meter run in 2:09. Also in the 400-meter dash, Dillon Glass was third (58.3) and Billy Miller was fifth (62).
In the 1,600-meter run, Max Monroe was a close second (5:12.76) after being overtaken in the final 100-meters by Eastern's Garrett Cody. Tigers Dallas Downs (fourth, 5:41) and Jeremiah Miller (fifth, 5:57) joined him in placing. Monroe later claimed first in the 3,200-meter run (11:49.69).
In field events, Blayse Jones leaped for second in the long jump at 16-feet, 6-inches. Blake Osborne joined him and landed fifth at 16-4. Those two also competed in the high jump with Osborne finishing fourth and Jones taking fifth. They both cleared 4-10. Osborne also won the 110-meter hurdles (17.26) and was third in the 300-meter race (48.58). Carson Kittaka also ran in the 300-meter hurdles and was fifth (50.39).
Logan Long secured third in the shot put with a distance of 45-8, while Jake Schrader took fourth in the discus at 119-7.
PIKETON GIRLS
Junior Ali Taylor led the Piketon Lady Redstreaks by placing in four events. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.37 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 13-feet, 5-inches. Taylor also cleared 4-2 in the high jump to take third and landed second in the discus with a distance of 71-5. Teammate Bailey Fuller competed in the long jump for the first time and landed second at 12-1.
Olivia MacCrae sprinted for third in the 100-meter dash in 14.21 seconds.
Kalynn Mays placed in both hurdling events. She was fourth in the 100-meter race (20.5) and second in the 300-meter race (1:01.4). Teammate Maggie Armstrong was right behind her in the 300-meter competition, finishing third (1:03.9).
In distance races, Kenzie Mays won the 3,200-meter run in 14:53 and was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 6:33.
In relays, Piketon was third in all three that were run, including the 4x100 (1:06.25), 4x200 (2:18.51) and the 4x400 (5:38).
PIKETON BOYS
Piketon senior thrower Alan Austin picked up where he left off last season, cranking out the winning distance in the discus throw at 174-feet, 4-inches, and added second place in the shot put at 45-9.
Nathaniel Shrum provided fourth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.25 seconds, while Luke Gullion ran for fifth in the 200-meter dash in 26.56. Mason Thacker provided distance points, running for fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:27.
The largest collection of placements in one event for Piketon came in the 300-meter hurdles where Grayson Klinker won it in 45.8, followed by Josh Richmond in second (48.1) and Hayden Klinker in fourth (48.93). Two of the three provided points in the 110-meter hurdles. There Grayson Klinker claimed second in 17.72 seconds and Josh Richmond grabbed third in 20.08.
The Redstreaks also were second in the 4x200-meter relay (1:44.28) and the 4x800-meter relay (10:14.94). They were third in both the 4x100-meter relay (53.27) and the 4x400-meter relay (4:13).
EASTERN GIRLS
The Lady Eagles had several events with multiple placements.
Gracie Long had the lone individual win, taking the 800-meter run in a time of 2:44. Teammates Morgan Hardin (fourth, 3:23) and Christene Eing (fifth, 3:43) joined her in placing. Josie Ware finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run (6:38).
The shot put competition also had three individuals who placed. Hannah Allen secured second with a distance of 25-feet, 1-inch. Rebeckah Alexander was fourth at 23-4, and Savanna Montgomery was fifth at 20-11. Alexander also placed in the discus, taking third with a 62-1. Sarabeth Cannaday was fifth at 57-8.
Early in the running portion of the meet, Aubrey Nolan sprinted for second in the 100-meter dash in 13.44 seconds, followed by teammate Olivia Logan in 14.6 seconds. Cylie Weaver secured fifth place in the 200-meter dash in 32.56.
In relays, the Lady Eagles took the win in the 4x400-meter race, finishing in 4:42. Eastern was second in both the 4x100-meter (1:00.56) and the 4x200-meter (2:13.43).
EASTERN BOYS
Eastern sophomore Garrett Cody led the charge individually, winning the 1,600-meter run in 5:12 in a battle to the finish with Waverly's Max Monroe. Cody stayed close behind Monroe throughout the race before passing Monroe in the final 100-meters and hanging on for a narrow win.
Jace White secured third in the 800-meter run in 2:18. Landon Cavinder was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.26 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second behind Piketon's Nathaniel Shrum.
In field events, Logan Slusher landed fourth in the long jump at 16-feet, 5-inches. Brewer Tomlison threw for fifth in the shot put at a distance of 38-8.
In relays, Eastern took second in the 4x100-meter race (51.37), third in the 4x200-meter (1:46.31) and third in the 4x400-meter (4:05).
