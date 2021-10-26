Playoff football begins this weekend for Waverly Tigers and the Piketon Redstreaks.
The following sections, in order by playoff game date, offer a preview each team’s upcoming game and share some individual highlights for the Pike County teams.
This is the first year the OHSAA has held a 16-team playoff for each of the 28 different regions across seven divisions.
WAVERLY
For the sixth straight season, the Waverly Tigers will be competing in the Ohio High School Association’s football postseason as a Division IV competitor.
When OHSAA released the brackets Sunday afternoon, it was just as Joe Eitel had predicted on his Ohio High School football website (joeeitel.com/hsfoot) in the unofficial rankings. The Tigers were seeded fifth in Division IV Region 16 and will open at home Friday night against the 12th-seeded Germantown Valley View Spartans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Waverly’s Raidiger Field on Friday, Oct. 29.
Valley View will be a familiar playoff opponent for the Waverly coaching staff and fans, as the two teams met in 2016 and 2017 in the first round of the football playoffs. In both years, the Spartans won by shutout. In the 2016 season, the fourth-seeded Tigers hosted the fifth-seeded Spartans and suffered a 34-0 defeat. Then in 2017, the eighth-seeded Tigers traveled to Germantown to face the top-seeded Spartans, falling by a score of 42-0. Since the last game between the two schools was four years ago, none of the players on the 2021 rosters would have faced each other on the field.
Looking at schedules and opponents, Valley View enters the contest with an overall record of 5-5. That record does not tell the full story of some close games. The Spartans suffered two losses by four points early in the season to Milton-Union (9-1) and Division III Hamilton Ross (7-2). The teams the Spartans have played so far this season have a combined win-loss record of 60-39.
On offense, the Spartans scored 267 points in 10 games for an average of 26.7 points per game. On defense, they gave up 181 points for an average of 18.1 points per game.
Waverly finished the regular season with a record of 8-1 and 4-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The opponents the Tigers have played this year have a combined win-loss record of 43-45.
Offensively, Waverly has shown the ability to put up bunches of points in every game except Wheelersburg where the Pirates limited them to 14. In the rest of their games, the Tigers have scored 35 points or more. Waverly’s high scoring game was at Unioto where the Tigers won 47-10. The Tigers also scored 42 points in each of their wins over Miami Trace, Johnstown, Valley, Minford and Oak Hill.
In their nine regular season games, the Tigers scored 353 points for an average of 39.2 points per game. On defense, they have surrendered 161 points for an average of 14.6 points per game.
For the Tigers individually, first-year starting senior quarterback Wade Futhey has completed 148-of-226 passes for 2,364 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His leading targets have been a trio of seniors. Penn Morrison has secured 50 passes for 957 yards and 12 touchdowns. Will Futhey, Wade’s twin, has caught 41 for 623 yards and nine touchdowns. Mark Stulley has collected 39 for 584 yards and six touchdowns.
On the ground, sophomore running back Jase Hurd leads the charge, despite suffering an ankle injury in the Portsmouth game and missing the next week’s game against West. Hurd has carried the ball 120 times for 713 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Defensively, Penn Morrison leads the team in interceptions with six, including 80 return yards. Morrison also leads the team in punt return yardage with 309 and a touchdown. Senior Jason McClellan has the most interception return yards at 128. He had made four interceptions, one of which was for 80 yards and a touchdown in the West game.
Senior J.T. Barnett is the top Tiger tackler with 62.5 total (54 solo, 17 assists) and has a fumble return for a touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown. Freshman Braylon Robertson is second on the team in tackles with 50 and leads the team in forced fumbles with three.
Junior Wyatt Crabtree is the top Tiger in terms of tackles for loss with 14.5 going for combined loss yardage of 76. Nine of those tackles for loss came by sack, adding up to 65 yards lost by opposing quarterbacks when Crabtree got into the backfield. Crabtree is third in overall tackles for the Tigers with 44.5.
PIKETON
In what has been a history-making season for the Piketon Redstreaks, those opportunities continue Saturday night, Oct. 30, as they host their first ever home football playoff game.
The Redstreaks finished third in the Division V Region 19 rankings, allowing them to potentially host two first-round football playoff games. To do that, the Redstreaks will need to win Saturday night over the 14th-seeded Coshocton Redskins, who will be making the 140-mile trip south to play the game.
It has been quite a year for Piketon. The Streaks had many milestones, including winning their first Scioto Valley Conference title since 1997 and going undefeated for the first time since 1964.
Coshocton comes into the game with an overall record of 5-4. The Redskins started the season 0-3 before winning five of their last six contests. The combined win-loss record of Coshocton’s opponents is 39-45. Coshocton has scored 225 points this year for an average of 25 points per game. Defensively, the Redskins have allowed 209 points for an average of 23.2 points per game.
Piketon’s offense has not been shut down this season. The Redstreaks were limited to 28 points twice (Minford and Zane Trace — both playoff teams). In the rest of their games, they have scored at least 40 points. They have been in the 50s in three games and scored a season-high 63 at Valley.
In total, Piketon has scored 412 points for an average of 41.2 points per game. On defense, the Streaks have surrendered 162 points for an average of 18 points per game. The combined win-loss record of Piketon’s opponents is 38-48.
The Piketon offense runs through the hands and on the legs of senior quarterback Levi Gullion who has completed 133-of-193 passes for 2,440 yards with 28 total touchdowns and just four interceptions. Gullion also leads the ground game with 89 carries for 842 yards and 18 touchdowns. Additionally, Gullion caught a pass for a four-yard gain in a game. With passing, rushing and receiving combined, Gullion has accounted for 3,286 yards.
In the passing game, Gullion’s two primary targets, Camren Loar and Johnny Burton, have combined for 2012 yards. Loar has 51 receptions for 1,067 yards and 15 touchdowns. Burton has also caught 51 passes for 945 yards and nine touchdowns.
On defense, sophomore Zane Brownfield leads with 54 tackles and three interceptions. Jacob Taylor follows with 49 tackles and two sacks, while emerging as a kicker in some late season games. Braiden Dunham leads the team in sacks with four and has caused two fumbles. Carter Williams leads the way in pass deflections with six and is third on the team in tackles with 47. Matthew Mustard has caused three fumbles and recorded three sacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.