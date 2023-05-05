Although they faced some challenges from in-county opponent Eastern, the Waverly Tigers kept themselves in the conversation at the top of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings with a pair of mid-week wins.
Waverly entertained Oak Hill at home Wednesday evening before traveling to Eastern Thursday.
On Wednesday in front of the home crowd, the Waverly Tigers defeated the visiting Oak Hill Oaks 6-1.
Senior Alex Boles (6-3) picked up the win on the hill with a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out 15 batters. He helped his own cause by going 1-3 from the plate and scoring a run.
Jase Hurd was also 1-3 while producing a home run for the Tigers. He scored twice and had two RBIs. Peyton Harris was 2-3 with a run and two RBIs. Ben Nichols had the other two RBIs, going 1-3.
The Tigers improved to 14-6 overall with the victory and 10-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
“Nice win by our ball club tonight,” Waverly coach Jeff Noble said. “Alex (Boles) was lights out, we played great defense, and we came up with the big hit, so we are pleased with our effort.”
On Thursday night, the Tigers traveled to Eastern to play a make-up game against the hosting Eagles.
Although the Tigers ultimately won 15-5, the Eagles kept it close early and briefly gained a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning.
“The game was a lot closer than the score indicated, and we need to tighten things up if we are going to make a run,” Noble said. “But like we said before, a win is a win. Hats off to Eastern ... they had us on the ropes in this one.”
For Eastern, freshman pitcher Christian Smith was able to keep the Tigers off balance early, while Quinton Hurd did the same against the Eagles, as the first two innings went by without either team scoring.
Waverly finally did some damage in the top of the third inning, producing four runs with some big hits. LT Jordan led off with a triple to right field and then scored on a double from Jase Hurd. Hunter Hauck had the longest hit for the Tigers, sending a one-out homer over the center field fence to plate himself and Hurd. Ben Nichols followed with a walk and later scored on a fielder’s choice from Will Armstrong, giving Waverly a 4-0 lead.
That lead held until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Eagles capitalized on some opportunities. Eddie Salmen and Cayden Haislop were both hit by pitches. Waverly made a pitching change and Bear Tomlison singled to fill the bases. The Tigers issued three straight walks, resulting in Salmen, Haislop and Tomlison all crossing the dish, which cut the Waverly lead to 4-3.
Waverly made another pitching change. Smith helped his own cause by stepping to the plate and a single to right field. That scored Manley and Bellomy to push the Eagles ahead 5-4.
The Tigers managed to get two runners to base in the top of the fifth inning, but Smith was able to pitch out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts. Defensively, Waverly took the Eastern batters down in order in the home half of the frame. Then the Tigers put together a two-out rally in the top of the sixth inning.
To start the top of the sixth, Smith recorded a strikeout. Then Jase Hurd drew a walk before a fly ball to left field became the second out. In the meantime, Hurd stole second. Then he stole third and home to tie the game at 5-5. Hunter Hauck reached base on an error, and Ben Nichols singled. Then Quinton Hurd drove in Hauck as the go-ahead run with a double, giving the Tigers the 6-5 lead. Jamison Morton drove in two more runs with a single to center to make it 8-5.
The Eagles were forced to make a pitching change, pulling Smith due to a high pitch count. Waverly continued to score, adding seven more runs before Eastern could record the third out when relief pitcher Bear Tomlison recorded a strikeout. Waverly was up 15-5.
Waverly took Eastern’s batters down in order in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring the game to an end on the 10-run rule.
For EHS on the hill, Smith gave up eight runs, four earned, on seven hits, while striking out five batters and walking six in 5.2 innings. Brady Moore and Bear Tomlison followed in relief.
From the plate, Smith finished 1-3 with a pair of RBIs. Tomlison was 1-3 with a run. Chance Bellomy was 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Nate Havens had the other RBI.
For Waverly, Tanner Nichols (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of relief work, striking out two batters in the process. Quinton Hurd logged three innings, giving up one hit, while striking out seven batters.
Hunter Hauck had the strongest day at the plate for Waverly, going 3-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jamison Morton also finished 3-4 with two RBIs and a run.
LT Jordan was 1-4, producing a triple and a pair of runs. Jase Hurd, Quinton Hurd and Ben Nichols had one double each. Quinton Hurd was 2-3 with a run, Ben Nichols was 2-4 with two runs, and Jase Hurd was 1-3 with three runs.
Peyton Harris had two RBIs and a run in a 1-4 day. Tanner Nichols also had two RBIs, going 1-3 with a run. Will Armstrong had an RBI as well.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 15-6 overall and 11-3 in the SOC II. Waverly will head to Valley for a make-up game Monday night. Also that night, the Eagles will travel to VA Memorial Stadium to do battle with the Piketon Redstreaks.
