After we lost our third meet due to cancellations because of weather at Amanda-Clearcreek on April 19, the Dirty Dozen made the trip north to the Chillicothe Cavalier Invitational, where we saw some tough Division I competition. Big Walnut ran away with the meet, amassing 204 points. We came in ninth out of 13 teams, but didn’t walk away dissatisfied.
We entered the meet with gaining experience on our minds; we came out with nine personal bests, three of which topped last year’s bests. We can’t complain about that.
Leading the way was Cai Marquez, who had the task of competing against the best time in Division I at the present. He did come in second but ran a personal best of 15.59.
Our next best placing was three fifth-place finishes. One of those belonged to the 4x800-meter team of Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, Dallas Downs, getting his first test in this race, and Mitch Green. Ty also turned in a personal best in his 800-meter run, 2:11.92, and Mitch also ran a personal best in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:13.25, besting last year’s best of 10:19.
We had two sixth-place finishes. Jack Monroe ran a personal best in the 1600-meter run, 4:50.95, also besting last year’s 4:59.49. Aidan Kelly started off his 400-meter career with a nice 53.16 — second best time of this year.
Rounding out the places was Cody Helton’s eighth place in the shot put 40-feet, 7 3/4-inches, which was another personal best. Cody is slowly becoming our throws group leader.
Hopefully all these personal bests are leading us in the right direction. Time will tell!
Getting to start the next week off with a small meet, six teams, at Jackson, we were looking forward to competing; plus, we had a little experiment to look into. The Dirty Dozen pulled off a 138-130 victory over runner-up Jackson. We scored in 14 of 16 events, doubling in seven of them.
We had six-first place finishes. Ty Reisinger led the way by being involved in three of them. He led off the winning 4x800-meter and 4x400-meter teams, as well as running his 800-meter race with a personal best time of 2:08.67.
Cai Marquez had two as he continues to dominate the area in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. We look for him to keep improving!
Aidan Kelly had two, as the anchor of the winning 4x4, and added a strong 400-meter win.
Mitch Green had two as well. He anchored the winning 4x800-meter relay team and ran a personal best 4:44.09 in the 1600-meter run. Mitch is continuing to drop his time as well. Completing the 4x800-meter team was Jack Monroe and Carson Kittaka, while Elijah McCain and Parker Riggs were a part of the 4x400-meter team.
We had four second-place finishes: the 4x200-meter team team of Elijah, Parker, Caleb Adkins, and Cai; Jack in the 1600-meter run, Mitch in the 400-meter dash, and Aidan in the 200-meter dash.
Third-place finishes went to Jack in the 800-meter run; Jake Schader broke through in the discus; Parker in the high jump; and Logan Long in the shot put — much needed points from our field events.
We had a couple of fourth-place finishers, including Cody Helton in the shot put, and Dallas Downs in his first 3200-meter run.
Three fifth-place finishes went to Aidan Kelly, 100m; Carson Kittaka, 300m, as he continues to improve; and Isaac Tallman broke into the scoring column in the 3200-meter run.
One sixth-place finish rounded out our scoring: Cody Helton in the discus.
We are hoping this was a confidence building meet as we are approaching the end of the season: three regular season meets remain. Hopefully we continue to improve. Go Tigers!
