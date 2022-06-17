Under sweltering humidity, the baseball was flying all over the place at the Waverly High School field Wednesday evening.
There the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers (17U) and the Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors pounded out a total of 25 runs on 25 hits. It took an extra inning to determine a winner. Ultimately, Portsmouth came away with the 13-12 win over the hosts.
After a scoreless first inning, each team added a run in the second inning. Portsmouth’s Bryson Kissinger was responsible for his team’s first RBI, giving Post 23 the brief 1-0 edge. Waverly countered in the home half of the inning after Malik Diack drew a leadoff walk. Diack was able to move to second on a groundout from Garrett Moore and then took third on a single from Quinton Hurd. Portsmouth pitcher J.D. Matiz was keeping a close eye on Hurd at first, and Hurd was ultimately caught in a rundown. He managed to stay in the rundown long enough for Diack to score safely and tie the game at 1-1.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Shockers took the lead with a two-out rally. Creed Smith legged out an infield single and went to second on a wild throw. Then Hunter Hauck provided a single up the middle, allowing Smith to score and give the Shockers a 2-1 advantage.
Portsmouth appeared to seize control in the fourth inning, generating seven runs to go up 8-2. Then in the top of the sixth, Post 23 added another run to make it 9-2. During those two innings, Portsmouth produced four doubles to help its scoring burst.
The Shockers were not deterred, scoring 10 runs in the attempt to rally. The first run came in the bottom of the fifth inning after Creed Smith produced a bunt single and scored on a hit from Christian Horn. That cut the lead to 9-3.
Behind a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, Post 142 added four more runs. Quinton Hurd, Zane Brownfield, and Zack Hannah all drew walks to fill the bases. Creed Smith delivered a single to left field, sending Hurd and Brownfield home. Hunter Hauck produced the next single to right field, plating Hannah and Smith. Waverly had cut the lead to two, 9-7.
Post 23 attempted to put the game out of reach by adding two more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Aodhan Queen produced a two-run homer to make the lead 11-7.
Once again, the Shockers rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning, producing four more runs to bring the game to an 11-11 tie.
To start the rally, Trevor Fike started with a single, Malik Diack drew a walk, and Tanner Nichols added another single, filling the bases. Garrett Moore followed with an RBI single, cutting the Portsmouth lead down to three, 11-8, with Fike crossing the plate. Then Quinton Hurd doubled, plating Diak and Nichols to make the score 11-10. Moore was thrown out advancing to third. Cayde Conley entered as a pinch runner for Hurd and scored the tying run on a Jamison Morton single, 11-11. That was where the score remained when the inning came to an end.
That pushed the game into extra innings, but it only took one inning to decide.
In the top of the eighth, Post 23 filled the bases with one out. An infield fly resulted in a second out. But then Aodhan Queen singled to center field, allowing two runs to score and make the lead 13-11.
The Junior Shockers needed to score two runs to keep the game going or three to win it in a walk-off. They managed to fill the bases and push a run home when Garrett Moore walked to collect an RBI for scoring Christian Horn. But the final out followed, leaving Post 142 with the 13-12 loss.
For Post 142, Hunter Hauck finished 2-5 with three RBIs. Christian Horn was 1-3 with a run, one stolen base, and an RBI. Trevor Fike was 2-5 with a run. Tanner Nichols was 1-3 with a run. Garrett Moore was 2-3 with two RBIs. Quinton Hurd was 3-4 with a double, one run and two RBIs. Jamison Morton was 1-3 with one RBI and a stolen base. Creed Smith was 3-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Waverly used three pitchers. Ben Nichols started and worked the first 3.2 innings. Then Tanner Nichols threw the next 2.1. Malik Diack worked the final two innings and was charged with the loss.
Offensively, Post 23 was led by Aodhan Queen, who was 4-5 with two doubles, one home run, four runs and four RBIs. Kolton Salyers was the winning pitcher with one inning of relief work.
On Friday night, the Junior Shockers were scheduled to take on Raceland 17U at home. Then on Saturday morning, they will travel to Raceland for a double header against the same team. Waverly is now 4-3 overall.
