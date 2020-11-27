Over the past handful of years, Waverly’s cross country program has become known for its success.
A number of runners have gone on to area colleges to compete, and this year will not be an exception.
On Monday, Nov. 23, Waverly senior A.J. Sibole signed with Kentucky Christian University (KCU) where he hopes to make an impact for the Knights as they continue to build their program, which just began in the fall of 2017. He will be joining another Pike County runner, Evan Leist, who is currently in his sophomore year at KCU and recently qualified to compete in the NAIA National Meet in the spring.
“Like Evan (Leist), A.J. has a multi-sport background, which is something that I look for in recruits,” said KCU Cross Country Coach Chuck Wentz. “Each recruit is different, but I always like to recruit guys who are athletes more than just general runners. I came from that same background in school, and it served me well.”
Wentz said he became familiar with the Sibole family during summer cross country camps at the Top O’ The Caves in the Hocking Hills area. The camp helps runners with summer conditioning, while providing enjoyable recreation and team bonding opportunties. For Wentz, it also allowed him to learn more about the athletes on a personal level.
“Being able to see A.J. and his family, I saw the dynamics and knew what kind of individual I was getting. Spending three or four days with them, you learn about the kids by being around them and interacting with them. It is more than just the times they run,” said Wentz.
“We need people like A.J. to continue to build our program. We are getting someone who is a good person, a hard worker, and a good student. We want good all-around people, and we also want people who are fast. We know his best years are ahead of him. A.J. comes from a successful program here at Waverly. That’s another factor. I’ve learned when you get people from good and winning programs, that tends to carry over. Success breeds success.”
Sibole’s high school coaches are in agreement with Wentz.
“A.J.’s best years are ahead of him,” said Waverly Head Boys Track Coach Byron Green. “He is just really coming into it. I am looking forward to seeing what A.J. does at the next level. I wasn’t expecting this. It is a great opportunity for him. I’m looking forward to spring and keeping my fingers crossed that we will have track. He is part of the strong distance group here.”
Sibole was a part of the Tiger cross country which just finished its season with a regional appearance and made it to state in 2019.
“A.J. is a good kid. He has so much potential,” said Waverly Head Cross Country Coach Linda McAllister. “From the time he started running to now, he has taken three or four minutes off his time. This a good program that he is going into and he will be a huge help.”
Personally, McAllister will miss having Sibole on the team.
“A.J. works hard, listens and is respectful. For part of the (2020) season, he was working a job, trying to keep his grades up at honors level, and running,” said McAllister. “A.J. is very positive with his teammates. There’s no fooling around with him. He always does what he is supposed to do. He is one of those rocks for us. He is at every practice, listens and does whatever you tell him to do. You can rely on A.J.”
Sibole hadn’t considered running in college until a coach asked him about the possibility. That question led him to the point where he had the opportunity to sign with KCU.
Sibole had also been considering Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. But he is glad that he chose KCU in Grayson, Kentucky, instead.
“I can’t wait to run for KCU. I think it will be a good experience,” said Sibole. “I’m glad I went with KCU. When I went on a college visit, I really liked how it looked and the running program. I plan to do the best I can when I get there to make an impact.”
Sibole plans to major in business at KCU.
