For the first time since 2012, the Piketon Redstreaks football team got off to a 1-0 start. Forcing five first half turnovers and a couple og momentum boosting plays coming out of a weather delay, the Redstreaks earned a 31-14 week one victory over host South Point.
“Great to get off to the right track,” said Piketon head football coach Tyler Gullion. “Our kids have been working so hard and they deserve this. South Point has worked hard. I love that guy (James Gifford — South Point head coach). He’s been one of my best friends in the world. It’s kind of bittersweet, because it’s a victory, but it’s like beating your brother. It feels good but it’s bittersweet at the same time. It just feels good to be 1-0. The kids have worked hard, we had a rough season (last season) and they came back and did what we asked them to do.”
South Point received the opening kick to start the contest moving the ball down to the eight-yard line. The Pointers called a timeout facing a second and goal with 9:48 to play in the first. After the timeout, A.J. VanHoy came away with a pick and returned it to the 32-yard line giving the Redstreaks possession. The Redstreaks couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, failing to get a first down having to punt the ball to the Pointers.
A few plays later South Point scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 7:44 to play in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead. Piketon was able to get into Pointer territory on the ensuing drive, but fumble gave the Pointers the football back. The very next play South Point fumbled the ball where Austin Henderson shifted the momentum Piketon’s way picking it up and taking it 49 yards for a scoop and score tying the game at 7-7 with 5:44 to play in the first. That’s when the Redstreaks forced their third turnover of the half whenSouth POint muffed the kickoff, but unfortunately the Redstreaks couldn’t capitalize. After the Redstreak punt, Camren Loar intercepted a pass giving the Redstreaks the ball at the Pointer 18-yard line. Sammy Savage then scored on a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line to give Piketon a 14-7 lead which would be the score after the first quarter.
Loar came up with his second pick of the game midway through the second quarter, which was the fifth turnover the Redstreaks forced in the half. Both teams played to a stymie, as they each had to punt on their last possession before the half. Piketon would take a 14-7 lead to the 20 minute intermission.
“That was huge. Turnovers can be the equalizer and the defense played well all night got turnovers. Offensively, we kind of sputtered that first half, honestly didn’t take advantage of some things, but the second half we picked it up and did some things just proud of the whole group,” said Gullion.
After coming out of the locker room, the Redstreaks were able to run one offensive play before the officials spotted lightning and sent the teams back inside, a delay that lasted forty-six minutes. Piketon only needed two plays to find the end zone coming out of the delay. A Sammy Savage 39-yard run set up a Levi Gullion to Johnny Burton 20-yard touchdown pass. After forcing a punt on the ensuing drive, the Redstreaks made quick work on offense again as Levi Gullion found Loar from 47 yards out to make it a 28-7 game with 7:58 to play in the third.
Coach Gullion had plenty of praise for his team on how they handled the delay after the half.
“Adversity — everything is not going to go as planned, but they stayed focused and I loved our halftime adjustments by our coaches, I loved you can do all of it you want but you have to execute it and the kids executed it. We saw a few things that we could capitalize on and we finally did.”
With 3:04 in the third, Piketon scored their last points of the evening when Jorge del Rio hit a 37-yard field goal to make it 31-7. South Point scored their last points of the game with 3:17 to play making it a 31-14 game which would be the final score. Levi Gullion was 11-for-19 for 139 yards and two touchdown passes in his first career start at quarterback. Savage carried the ball 10 times, racking uop 87 yards along with a touchdown. Johnny Burton had 5 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Loar had a touchdown and 45 yards receiving. Jorge del Rio was 1-1 on field goals and 3-3 on PATs. Piketon was penalized 6 times for 65 yards and had 12 first downs.
Now the Redstreaks will try to make it 2-0 when they host Wellston on Friday.
“Open up that brand new facility for a real game that should be fun,” said Gullion. That should be big time energy and a big time atmosphere, but were going to enjoy this one for a couple of days.”
