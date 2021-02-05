With constant schedule changes and COVID-19 related challenges, the Waverly Tigers were able to hold their first wrestling tri-meet of the season Thursday evening.
It was scheduled as a challenge for the Tiger team, which took on Clinton-Massie and Jackson, suffering losses to both.
"All things considered, the year has gone well. It has been trying to figure out how to get through one adversity to the next," said Waverly Head Wrestling Coach Scott Green. "We've been fortunate enough to have a good facility for practice (new building). We're focusing on getting better every day."
The Tigers have enjoyed a number of firsts in their third year of existence as a program, as they have been more successful in tournaments and invitationals as a team, while having individuals excel to new heights as well.
Senior Michael Davis, known by teammates as 'Mikey', was the only Tiger to win against both Clinton-Massie and Jackson.
The other wins against Jackson belonged to C.J. Tolliver and William Madden. Trinity Shell also won an exhibition match.
Davis, one of three seniors on the team, has emerged as a leader for the Tigers.
"We have three seniors wrestling this year," said Green. "Two of them wrestled tonight — Michael Davis and Colten Wilkes. They both had good matches. Mike has been our top performer."
For those who saw Davis wrestling last year, they might not recognize him this year.
Mikey wrestled heavyweight last year and weighed in at 260 pounds when we started the season. By the time he went to the district tournament, he weighed 218. This year he is wrestling at 170 pounds.
"Mikey has bought into our program, he listens, and he pushes the other kids," said Green. "It has been a great experience having him the last two years."
Davis talked a little about his strategy.
"I wanted to lose weight mostly because of wrestling, but then I decided to drop another 40. In total, I've lost 102 pounds in a year. I lost 50 of it during quarantine," said Davis. "I thought I would be a better wrestler at a lower weight, which I think I am, in my personal opinion. I just created a calorie deficit and worked. I can move a lot better. There are some difficulties because some people have been in that 170-pound weight class for years, so they beat me, but I did decent tonight."
With the weight loss, hard work and effort, Davis has won 14 to 15 matches while only dropping four to five.
As one of the team's captains, he's pleased with the work the other Tigers are putting into wrestling as well.
"My teammates are working hard," said Davis. "I will miss them when I graduate. But I know they are in good hands with the coaches and the other captains."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.