Golf season recently came to a close for the Eastern Eagles in the post-season.
The following story includes information from the Southern Ohio Conference match, which was held at the Elks Country Club on Sept. 17, and sectional results from Sept. 30.
SOC I MATCH
In the one-day Southern Ohio Conference competition at the Elks Country Club, the boys teams were split between Division I and Division II. The Division I champion was Wheelersburg, which finished at 362. South Webster was the runner-up at 376, followed by Ironton St. Joseph (426) and Eastern (437).
The SOC I Player of the Year was Wheelersburg's Trevin Mault, who finished with a 77. The SOC I Coach of the Year was Wheelersburg's Paul Boll. Additional All-SOC I team memebers included South Webster's Cam Carpenter (92), Riley Burnett (92) and Gavin Baker (93) as well as Wheelersburg's Cooper McKenzie (94) and Levi Kidd (94).
Full individual results from the SOC match follow: Dillon Osborne, Minford — 73; Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg — 77; Kameron Maple, Oak Hill — 80; Caleb Stockham, Minford — 85; Evan Whitt, West — 87; Ben Flanders, Waverly — 87; Matthew Koverman, Minford — 88; Cam Carpenter, South Webster — 92; Riley Burnett, South Webster — 92; Gavin Baker, South Webster — 93; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg — 94; Levi Kidd, Wheelersburg — 94; Eli Adkins, West — 97; Brady Gill, Wheelersburg — 97; Chris Hamilton, Wheelersburg — 97; Reece Lauder, Minford — 98; Josh Hammonds, Green — 98; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph — 98; Brady Blizzard, South Webster — 99; Jacob Overly, Eastern — 99; Austin Bloomfield, Valley — 99; Sawyer Grashel, Minford — 101; Luke Howard, West — 101; Alex Cassidy, West — 105; DJ Nelson, Northwest — 106; JC Damron, Ironton St. Joseph — 107; Garred Stiltner, Oak Hill — 107; Michael Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Jospeh — 110; Jaxon Collins, Eastern — 110; Zander King, Waverly — 110; Jacob Salisbury, Ironton St. Joseph — 111; Cayden Haislop, Eastern — 114; Errol Hesson, Eastern — 114; Trenten Brown, Eastern — 116; Cody Glass, Waverly — 118; Matt Sheridan, Ironton St. Joseph — 120; Trace Liston, Northwest — 121; Steven Sadler, West — 128; Orville Tackett, Northwest — 128; Deke Tackett, Northwest — 129; Jeremiah Cyrus, Valley — 133; Alex Cox, Northwest — 138; Rylee Coy, Western — 139; Owen Moorhead, Waverly — 145.
SECTIONAL
In Division III sectional action, the Eastern Eagles finished eighth overall with a team score of 462 in the competition at Frankin Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 30, bringing their season to an end.
The top five teams and top five individuals who are not on a qualifying team had the opportunity to advance to the district tournament. Those five teams included sectional champion Belpre (355), runner-up Southern (377), Federal Hocking (378), Waterford (395) and Dawson-Bryant (396). Individuals qualifying included Eastern Reedsville junior Ethan Short (90), Ironton St. Joseph senior Jimmy Malmeister (93), South Webster junior Cam Carpenter (94) South Webster junior Gavin Baker (96), and Ironton St. Joseph junior Matthew Sheridan (101).
For Eastern, senior Jacob Overly led the charge for the Eagles, finishing the 18-hole competition at 107 (53, 54) and placing him in a tie for 29th overall. He was followed by freshman Cayden Haislop at 109 (56, 53), senior Errol Hesson at 120 (53, 67), senior Trenten Brown at 126 (61, 65), and junior Jaxson Collins at 129 (66, 63).
