In a Pike County Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup, the Waverly Lady Tigers used their pressure defense to generate offense in a 64-24 win over the visiting Eastern Lady Eagles Monday evening at the downtown gymnasium.

“The girls always want to play down here when they can. It is a great gymnasium, in my opinion, the best in southern Ohio, especially for high school basketball,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said. “With the video boards and everything, they were excited. We don’t practice here so as a coach you are a little worried about that with a different shooting background. I thought the girls responded.”


