In a Pike County Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup, the Waverly Lady Tigers used their pressure defense to generate offense in a 64-24 win over the visiting Eastern Lady Eagles Monday evening at the downtown gymnasium.
“The girls always want to play down here when they can. It is a great gymnasium, in my opinion, the best in southern Ohio, especially for high school basketball,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said. “With the video boards and everything, they were excited. We don’t practice here so as a coach you are a little worried about that with a different shooting background. I thought the girls responded.”
Waverly’s hot start was fueled in part by six Eastern turnovers in the opening minutes, which led to fast break basket opportunities for Kelli Stewart, Aerian Tackett and Caris Risner. Stewart used her height and leaping ability in the paint to score 11 of Waverly’s 23 points in that opening quarter.
“We were able to work some turnovers and get in transition. We like being able to get Kelli involved early. That gets her to be more active by setting screens, getting rebounds and getting steals,” Bonifield said.
“They went to the box-and-one on Bailey (Vulgamore). We told her to be the role player and ‘do what you do — get your rebounds and assists, and your points will come eventually.’ Caris had a good first quarter slashing, getting to the paint and the basket and finishing. Aerian hit a couple of threes in the second quarter that helped us.”
Eastern freshman Laken Gullett produced her team’s only points in the first quarter, connecting on a three-pointer with about 3:30 left. Vulgamore was able to get into the scoring action late as Waverly moved ahead 23-3.
Eastern’s most productive quarter was the second, as the Lady Eagles combined to generate 13 points. Olivia Logan started it with a free throw. Weaver followed with the next seven points, connecting on a three-pointer and then going 4-for-4 from the foul line. Logan scored again late in the quarter before Helphenstine connected on a three. Waverly’s scoring came from Tackett, Paige O’Bryant and Shelby Blanton. At the half, Waverly led 35-16.
The Lady Tigers started the third quarter with another run. Vulgamore, Tackett, Stewart, Morgan Crabtree and Caris Risner put together a 19-0 run that used up five minutes. Weaver broke the drought for her team. By the end of the quarter, Waverly was ahead 56-19.
In the final quarter, Sadie Royster and O’Bryant combined to score six points for the Lady Tigers. Hannah Allen broke through for the Lady Eagles with a bucket and a foul shot. Then Weaver had the final basket for the Lady Eagles. Royster followed with the final bucket of the game, finishing the 64-24 win.
“Cylie gave a good effort. Olivia Logan came in and played well,” said Eastern coach Darren King. “We played decently against Valley (Dec. 8) with a really good effort. I thought we were going to get that this evening. We let Stewart get off inside. We couldn’t keep her out of the paint.
“We are young and make mistakes. We are climbing a mountain. We got up the mountain a little bit against Valley. We let go of the grip and slipped down.We have to start climbing again. We need to get back up and start fighting again. The girls have worked really hard in practice the last few weeks. it isn’t going to happen overnight. It is a work in progress. Stick with it and hopefully we will get there. We just have to find a little bit of confidence.”
Weaver paced Eastern with 12 points. Helphenstine, Gullett, Allen and Logan all scored three points each.
For Waverly, Vulgamore nearly produced a triple double, having 15 points, nine rebounds, nine steals and two assists. Stewart also had 15 points along with five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Crabtree added two points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Tackett had 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Risner generated 8 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and four steals. O’Bryant scored eight points, grabbed 10 rebounds, recorded three blocks and handed out one assist.
Royster had four points, one assist and one steal. Shelby Blanton provided two points and one rebound. Savannah South had two rebounds and Leah Walters grabbed one rebound.
Waverly (2-2, 2-2 SOC II) will square off with Portsmouth West at home on Thursday. Eastern (1-6, 1-4 SOC II) will be back at home as well, facing Minford.
“We ran every defense we had tonight to get a good look. We have a tough game coming up Thursday with West. They are the top team in the league and are undefeated. We wanted to go through all of our defenses in live action against a varsity opponent,” said Bonifield. “We will watch film and make some adjustments. West is a guard-oriented team. We are going to have to sit down and guard. Hopefully we can carry this energy into Thursday night because we will need it.”
