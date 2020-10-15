Waverly senior Ben Flanders wrapped up his high school golf career by finishing in a five-way tie for 27th in Division II district competition at Crown Hill Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Flanders shot 94 with a 49 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine of the Pickaway County course.
Flanders led the Tigers throughout the season and finished as an All-Southern Ohio Conference honoree after his performance in the SOC match at the Elks County Club on Sept. 17. The following includes SOC and post-season results for the Tigers.
SOC II MATCH
In the one-day Southern Ohio Conference competition on Sept. 17, the teams were split between Division I and Division II. Minford won the Division II competition with a team score of 344, followed by West (390), Waverly (460) and Northwest (484).
Minford junior Dillon Osborne was the SOC II Player of the Year with a 73, while Minford coach Chuck Miller was SOC II Coach of the Year. Additional SOC II honorees included Oak Hill's Kameron Maple (80), Minford's Caleb Stockham (85), Waverly's Ben Flanders (87), Portsmouth West's Evan Whitt (87) and Minford's Matthew Koverman(88).
Full individuall results from the SOC match follow: Dillon Osborne, Minford — 73; Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg — 77; Kameron Maple, Oak Hill — 80; Caleb Stockham, Minford — 85; Evan Whitt, West — 87; Ben Flanders, Waverly — 87; Matthew Koverman, Minford — 88; Cam Carpenter, South Webster — 92; Riley Burnett, South Webster — 92; Gavin Baker, South Webster — 93; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg — 94; Levi Kidd, Wheelersburg — 94; Eli Adkins, West — 97; Brady Gill, Wheelersburg — 97; Chris Hamilton, Wheelersburg — 97; Reece Lauder, Minford — 98; Josh Hammonds, Green — 98; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph — 98; Brady Blizzard, South Webster — 99; Jacob Overly, Eastern — 99; Austin Bloomfield, Valley — 99; Sawyer Grashel, Minford — 101; Luke Howard, West — 101; Alex Cassidy, West — 105; DJ Nelson, Northwest — 106; JC Damron, Ironton St. Joseph — 107; Garred Stiltner, Oak Hill — 107; Michael Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph — 110; Jaxon Collins, Eastern — 110; Zander King, Waverly — 110; Jacob Salisbury, Ironton St. Joseph — 111; Cayden Haislop, Eastern — 114; Errol Hesson, Eastern — 114; Trenten Brown, Eastern — 116; Cody Glass, Waverly — 118; Matt Sheridan, Ironton St. Joseph — 120; Trace Liston, Northwest — 121; Steven Sadler, West — 128; Orville Tackett, Northwest — 128; Deke Tackett, Northwest — 129; Jeremiah Cyrus, Valley — 133; Alex Cox, Northwest — 138; Rylee Coy, Western — 139; Owen Moorhead, Waverly — 145.
WAVERLY SECTIONAL/DISTRICT
Waverly senior golfer Ben Flanders was one of the top five individual district golf qualifiers coming out of the Division II sectional golf tournament, which was held at the Elks Country Club on Monday, Sept. 29. Flanders carded an 80 in the 18-hole competition, which sent him onto district action at Crown Hill Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Specifically in sectional competition, Flanders finished in a tie for ninth individually with Piketon junior Logan Cummins. But Piketon was a team qualifier, so all of the Redstreaks advanced.
As a team, the Waverly Tigers finished ninth overall in sectional competition with a team score of 421. Behind Flanders' 80, senior Ian Simonton finished at 100 (49, 51), freshman Zander King at 117 (55, 62) and junior Cody Glass at 124 (67, 57). Then Flanders finished with his 94 in district competition on Oct. 7 to conclude the season.
Waverly will lose Flanders and Simonton to graduation.
